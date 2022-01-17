Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Part Ways: Announce Separation With An Official Statement

Dhanush
and
Aishwaryaa
Rajinikanth,
one
of
the
most
popular
star
couples
in
the
Tamil
film
industry,
are
parting
ways.
The
couple
took
to
their
official
social
media
handles
on
Monday
(January
17,
2022)
and
announced
their
separation
with
an
official
statement.
The
news
came
out
as
a
great
shock
for
the
fans
and
well-wishers
of
Dhanush.
"18
years
of
togetherness
as
friends,
couple,
as
parents
and
well
wishers
to
each
other.
The
journey
has
been
of
growth,
understanding,
adjusting,
and
adapting...
Today
we
stand
at
a
place
where
our
paths
separate...
Aishwaryaa
and
I
have
decided
to
part
ways
as
a
couple
and
take
time
to
understand
us
as
individuals
for
better.
Please
do
respect
our
decision
and
give
us
the
needed
privacy
to
deal
with
this.