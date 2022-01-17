Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Part Ways: Announce Separation With An Official Statement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, one of the most popular star couples in the Tamil film industry, are parting ways. The couple took to their official social media handles on Monday (January 17, 2022) and announced their separation with an official statement. The news came out as a great shock for the fans and well-wishers of Dhanush.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other.

The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting...

Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...

Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for better.

Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.

Om Namashivaaya!

Spread Love,

D," wrote Dhanush on his official statement.