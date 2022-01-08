Dhanush's Maaran To Get A Direct OTT Release In February 2022: Reports

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with director Karthick Naren for the upcoming project, Maaran. The movie, which is touted to be a stylish action thriller, features Dhanush in the titular role. If the latest reports are to be believed, Maaran is now gearing up for a direct OTT release.

As per the latest reports, the Dhanush starrer is gearing up for a direct OTT premiere on the prestigious platform Disney + Hotstar in February 2022. The sources close to Maaran suggest that the makers have already locked the OTT deal. In that case, an official announcement on the same will be out anytime soon.

As reported earlier, Maaran was originally conceived as a theatrical film, and the makers were planning to go for a grand release by the first half of 2022. However, the team later decided to opt for the OTT premiere, owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed on the theatres.

However, the Dhanush fans and a group of Tamil cinema audiences are clearly unhappy with the makers' decision to opt for an OTT release for Maaran. A group of audiences was trending on various social media platforms including Twitter, against the same. But, the makers of the Karthick Naren directorial decided to go ahead and have signed the deal with Disney + Hotstar.