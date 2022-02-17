Dhanush And Son Yathra Spend Quality Time On Sets Of Naane Varuven: See Pic

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is a doting father to his sons, Yathra and Linga. The pan-Indian star always makes sure to spend quality time with his sons, despite his busy schedule. Interestingly, Dhanush recently surprised his followers by posting a candid picture with his elder son Yathra, which was clicked on the sets of Naane Varuven.

"Now , where have I seen this before ? ❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗 #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven," Dhanush captioned his post. In the picture, Dhanush and Yathra are seen having a conversation, while the father is helping his son to adjust his hair. Well, we have to admit that the talented actor looks more like an elder brother of his son, in the lovely picture. Also, Yathra Dhanush truly resembles his legendary maternal grandfather, superstar Rajinikanth, in the new still.

Check out Dhanush's Instagram page here:

Dhanush has been on a hiatus from Instagram, after announcing his separation from estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in January this year. According to the reports, the former couple has decided to separate on a peaceful note, and share the responsibilities of their sons, Lingaa and Yathra together. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently busy with the final works of her debut single, which is expected to be out soon.

Coming back to Dhanush's career, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated project directed by his elder brother Selvaraghavan. The shooting of the movie, which is touted to be a unique action thriller is currently progressing in Ooty. Dhanush is said to be playing a double role in the actioner. The movie, which is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, is expected to hit the theatres by mid-2022.