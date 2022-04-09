How To Watch Vijay-Nelson Interview Vijayudan Nerukku Ner For Free?

It's finally happening! After almost a decade, Vijay will appear for Sun TV's special interview Vijayudan Nerukku Ner. The exclusive interview hosted by Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar will air on Sunday at 9 pm (IST) on the popular Tamil channel. For those who do not fall under the category of mini-screen audiences, can watch the show via Sun NXT, and that too for free.

You read that right! The interview will be available on the Tamil OTT platform for free of cost. Not just that, one can watch the show later as it will be made available with no time constraint. Well, fans and followers of the leading man are super thrilled and are now eagerly waiting to feast their eyes on the handsome hunk, as only a day remains for the telecast. If reports are anything to go by, Vijay finally gave a nod for the interview after incessant talks with the makers. One of the reasons is also said to be the cancellation of Beast's audio launch. It is being said that the actor was obstinate in being interviewed by Nelson, as he was more comfortable with him, given that they have worked together on Beast recently. For those living under a rock, Vijayudan Nerukku Ner is being aired ahead of their upcoming film Beast's release. The high octane hijack drama will hit the marquee on April 13, ahead of Tamil New Year AKA Puthandu.

Written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Character actors Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and Shaji Chen make up the supporting cast of Beast. The film follows a spy Veera Raghavan (Vijay), who is on a quest to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by militants.