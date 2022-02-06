    For Quick Alerts
      Lata Mangeshkar Is No More: AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, & Others Pay Tribute To The Legend

      Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India passed away at the age of 92, today (February 6, Sunday). The legendary singer breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. Renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, and others took to their social media pages and paid tribute to the legend.

      Check out the South Celebs' tribute posts for Lata Mangeshkar here:

      AR Rahman

      The musician, who has collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar for several highly celebrated songs including 'Lukka Chuppi', took to his social media pages and paid tribute to the legend. AR Rahman shared a throwback picture clicked with the legend, and wrote: "Love, respect and prayers @mangeshkarlata"

      Mohanlal

      The Malayalam superstar shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar on his official pages, along with an emotional note. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Shrimati Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music. Sending condolences to her loved ones," reads Mohanlal's post.

      Dulquer Salmaan

      The pan-Indian star took to his official Instagram page and posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar on his story, along with a tribute message. "Farewell to our Nightingale. You belonged to the billion. And will live on forever in our homes and hearts. Rest in peace. Lata Mangeshkar Ji," reads Dulquer Salmaan's post.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
