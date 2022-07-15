Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding Video Streaming: Netflix Backs Out From The Deal?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's grand wedding was unarguably one of the biggest celebrations of the Tamil film industry in recent times. It was reported that Netflix has bagged the OTT rights of the lady superstar and young filmmaker's wedding video. However, the latest updates suggest that the OTT giant has backed out from the online streaming deal with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Yes, you read it right. Netflix had bagged the online streaming rights of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding video for a whopping price of Rs. 25 Crore. The OTT giant decided to back out from the deal after the filmmaker revealed some of the most important pictures from their wedding celebrations, on their first month anniversary.

To the uninitiated, Vignesh Shivan revealed some of the most precious moments with their guests, including Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajinikanth, Suriya, Jyotika, Mani Ratnam, Anirudh Ravichander, and others, on their first month anniversary. This move has clearly upset Netflix, as the OTT giant was expecting the wedding visuals to be their exclusive.

The rumourmills suggest that this led to the streaming platform deciding to back out from the deal. But, there is no official confirmation on this report, so far. However, the latest reports have left the die-hard fans of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who were eagerly waiting for the lady superstar and talented filmmaker's wedding video, absolutely disappointed.

Coming to their respective careers, Nayanthara is making a grand debut in Bollywood with the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is helmed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is preparing for his next outing with Ajith Kumar, which has been tentatively titled AK 62. Nayanthara is expected to play the female lead in AK 62, which will mark her third collaboration with Vignesh after the success of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.