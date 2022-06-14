Ponniyin Selvan Teaser To Be Released In July At Thanjavur Big Temple: Reports

Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited upcoming period drama of Tamil cinema is currently in the final stage of its production. The project, which is helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is reportedly all set to have its teaser launch soon. If the reports are to be believed, the Ponniyin Selvan teaser has been slated to be revealed in July, this year.

According to the latest updates, the official teaser of the Mani Ratnam project will be revealed in a grand launch event, which will be held at the prestigious Tanjavur old temple. The rumourmills suggest that the preparations of the Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch are proceeding in full swing, and a major announcement on the same will be out in a couple of days.

As per the reports, music director AR Rahman is actively working on the final round of composing, while editor A Sreekar Prasad and his team are busy with the teaser cut process. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the teaser launch will be followed by the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan audio launch, which is slated to be held by the first week of August, this year.

The Ponniyin Selvan trailer, on the other hand, has been slated to release in September 2022, a couple of weeks before the release of the film. The rumourmills suggest that the makers are keen to release the film on September 30, this year. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Thotta Tharani handles the production design. The historical drama is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions.