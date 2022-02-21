Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth To Team Up With Arunraja Kamaraj For The Project?

Rajinikanth is all set to be active in his career once again, after a short hiatus. As per the latest updates, the superstar has already finalised the director of his 170th outing in cinema. Reportedly, Rajinikanth is planning to team up with young talented filmmaker Arunraja Kamaraj for his 170th outing, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

According to the reports published by Times Of India, Arunraja Kamaraj had developed a script for Rajinikanth. The filmmaker narrated the idea to the producers of his upcoming directorial venture Nenjukku Needhi, Boney Kapoor, and Raahul. The producers who were impressed with the idea, met Rajinikanth along with Arunraja, at the superstar's Poes Garden residence on Friday (February 18, 2022). The reports suggest that Rajinikanth was highly impressed with the story idea and readily agreed to star in the project.

However, producer Boney Kapoor put an end to the speculations regarding his association with Rajinikanth, with a Twitter post later. "Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such 'leaked ideas'," reads the producer's Tweet. Director Arunraja Kamaraj, on the other hand, has not reacted to the reports yet.

Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 20, 2022

Thalaivar 169: Here Is A Major Update On The Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar Project!



Thalaivar 169: THIS Top Bollywood Actress Might Team Up With Rajinikanth Again!

Coming to Rajinikanth's career, the superstar's 169th outing in cinema, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, was launched recently. The veteran actor is teaming up with the talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the project which is touted to be a comedy thriller. Rajinikanth is said to be playing a humourous character in the highly anticipated project. Anirudh is composing the songs and original score for Thalaivar 169, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.