Thalapathy 67: Vijay And Samantha To Reunite For Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?

Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay, is expected to have an official announcement soon. The celebrated star is teaming up with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj once again for the project. Now, the latest reports suggest that Thalapathy 67 might also mark the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and popular actress Samantha.

If the latest reports are to be believed, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are keen to rope in Samantha to play the female lead in the project. The sources suggest that the filmmaker has already narrated the script to the actress and she is impressed with it. However, Samantha is yet to sign the dotted line.

However, it has been confirmed that there are high chances for Thalapathy 67 to mark the third collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha. The much-loved onscreen pair have earlier shared the screen in the 2016-released film Theri and the 2017-film Mersal. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has been considered as one of the all-time best onscreen pairs of Thalapathy Vijay.