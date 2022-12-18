Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu: Bigg Boss Tamil 5’s Raju To Host The Audio Launch?

The talk of the town in Tamil Nadu is the audio launch of the upcoming Tamil movie Varisu. While the makers have not announced anything about the audio launch officially, fans and cinephiles have been sharing updates about the same. And the game got more interesting when Bigg Boss Tamil 5’s title winner Raju shared an update about the audio launch on Twitter.

Date and time of Varisu’s audio launch

It is reported that the audio launch will happen in Chennai on December 24. The event is expected to start at 6 pm. It will be aired on Sun TV.

Raju Jeyamohan to anchor the event

He revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting the audio launch and announced the event’s date and time. His now-deleted Tweet read, “Update: Happy to be anchoring for Thalapathy @actorvijay sir's #Varisu Audio launch! Eagerly awaiting!!! Audio from December 24! Thank you @Jagadishbliss bro #Thalapathy66 #DilRaju #VarisuAudioLaunch.”

Will the third single of Varisu be released soon?

It is expected that the makers will soon drop the third single soon. Already two songs from the movie titled Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathi have been released by the makers. However, there is no official information about the third song from the makers.

Throwback: The Surprising Story Behind Napoleon’s FIRST Hollywood Movie And Where To Watch It

REVEALED: Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Whopping Remuneration For Love Today Will Blow Your Mind!

Know more about Varisu

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is Vijay’s first ever Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie, which will be released in Telugu as Varisudu. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju has financially banked the movie. S Thaman has composed music for the movie. Touted to be a family drama, it is expected that the film will be high on emotional values.

Varisu and Thunivu to clash at the box office

Varisu will hit the marquee on January 12. This means, the film is set to lock horns with Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth, while Boney Kapoor bankrolled it. The high-octane actioner is will revolve around a bank heist led by the central character played by Ajith Kumar. Thunivu will be released on January 11.