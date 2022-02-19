TN Urban Civic Polls: Vijay Apologises To Public For Causing Inconvenience

Kollywood stalwart Thalapathy Vijay cast his vote for the , which is currently underway in Chennai. Well, as expected, frenzied fans and media mobbed the actor as he stepped out of his car, to get a glimpse of him and capture pictures and videos, which evidently caused inconvenience to the general public, who were also at the location to cast their votes.

On observing the same, Vijay instantly went towards the waiting voters and apologized to them with folded hands. Reportedly, the actor had to wait for a couple of minutes as the officials were still making arrangements for the polls in the morning. Well, for the Tamil Nadu Urban Civic Polls, the actor donned an olive green shirt with a pair of dark blue denim pants and a black mask.

His sweet gesture has surely won the hearts of netizens, who are now trending relevant hashtags while sharing videos and pictures featuring him on Twitter to celebrate their idol. Last year too the actor had made headlines after he opted to cycle from his residence to the booth to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. On returning, Vijay was mobbed by the onlookers and was forced to leave on a two-wheeler driven by one of his staff members.

Though rumours were rife that the actor opted bicycle to protest against the petrol and diesel price hikes, he later quashed them stating that there was no political motivation behind his actions, adding that it would have been difficult to park his car in the area since it was a narrow one.

Well, the Tamil Nadu Civic Polls are being held after a hiatus of 11 years and is conducted for 648 urban local bodies.