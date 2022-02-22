Vanitha Vijayakumar Walks Out Of Bigg Boss Ultimate: Here's What We Know

Vanitha
Vijayakumar,
the
popular
contestant
has
reportedly
walked
out
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Vanitha
walked
out
of
the
popular
reality
show
after
an
ugly
spat
with
her
fellow
contestants
and
the
makers.
More
details
regarding
the
same
are
expected
to
be
revealed
by
the
contestant
and
makers
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
very
soon.
It
has
also
been
reported
that
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
was
finding
it
hard
to
survive
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
house
after
almost
all
the
fellow
contestants
turned
against
her.
Some
unconfirmed
reports
also
suggest
that
she
decided
to
quit
the
show
because
of
her
health
issues.
As
reported
earlier,
Kamal
Haasan,
who
was
the
host
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
decided
to
quit
the
show
due
to
his
busy
schedule,
last
week.
It
has
been
rumoured
that
Ramya
Krishnan
might
replace
the
veteran
actor
as
the
new
host.
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
had
previously
had
an
ugly
fallout
with
the
senior
actress
during
her
stint
with
the
BB
Jodigal
show.
A
ground
of
netizens
feel
that
Ramya
Krishnan
joining
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
might
have
prompted
Vanitha
to
walk
out
of
the
show.