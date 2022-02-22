Vanitha Vijayakumar Walks Out Of Bigg Boss Ultimate: Here's What We Know

Vanitha Vijayakumar, the popular contestant has reportedly walked out of Bigg Boss Ultimate. According to the latest updates, Vanitha walked out of the popular reality show after an ugly spat with her fellow contestants and the makers. More details regarding the same are expected to be revealed by the contestant and makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate, very soon.

It has also been reported that Vanitha Vijayakumar was finding it hard to survive inside the Bigg Boss Ultimate house after almost all the fellow contestants turned against her. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that she decided to quit the show because of her health issues.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan, who was the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate decided to quit the show due to his busy schedule, last week. It has been rumoured that Ramya Krishnan might replace the veteran actor as the new host. Vanitha Vijayakumar had previously had an ugly fallout with the senior actress during her stint with the BB Jodigal show. A ground of netizens feel that Ramya Krishnan joining Bigg Boss Ultimate might have prompted Vanitha to walk out of the show.