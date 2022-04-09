Vijay Interview On Sun TV: Date, Time And Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Not too long ago, the makers of Beast flabbergasted Thalapathy fans when they dropped a special video of director Nelson Dilipkumar interviewing Vijay. No prizes for guessing that the leading man is being interviewed after almost 10 years. Interestingly, in late 2020, there were reports that Thalapathy would appear for an exclusive interview on Sun TV, the popular Tamil channel which acquired the satellite rights of his previous venture Master, however, nothing materialized, much to the disappointment of fans. Let us tell you that Vijay had previously given an exclusive interview before the release of his 2013 action thriller Thalaivaa, and notably, it was also telecast on Sun TV.

Well, in the latest video shared by Sun Pictures, Nelson and Vijay can be seen engaging in a fun chit-chat. Though the reason behind opting for Nelson is not known, fans are highly elated with his inclusion as it simply means that the interaction is going to be high on laughs and good times. The director who is known for his one-liners and amusing chatting might be able to bring out Vijay's fun side during the interview, which is already evident in the short promo.

Well, as we talk about Vijay's special interview, take a look at the date, time and streaming details of the upcoming event.

Date and Time

The face-to-face interview of Nelson with Vijay will be telecast on April 10 (Sunday) from 9 pm (IST) in the evening. Though the duration is not known, reports suggest that the interview will be 1-hour long.

Where To Watch?

The program will be telecast on Sun TV and stream on the popular Tamil OTT platform Sun NXT.

