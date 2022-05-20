Vikram: Kamal Haasan Reveals That The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Is A Trilogy!

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is all set to make a grand comeback to cinema after 4 years, with the highly anticipated project Vikram. The movie, which marks the National award-winner's first collaboration with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now garnering attention with its innovative promotional activities. In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan revealed that Vikram is a trilogy.

The Ulaganayan dropped the massive update in an interview with senior journalist Anupama Chopra, which was held at the Cannes Film Festival venue. When he was asked about popular actor Suriya's inclusion in the Vikram star cast, Kamal Haasan confirmed that the popular actor is playing a pivotal character that will lead to the third part of the franchise.

"It is no more a rumour. Suriya is playing an incredible last-minute appearance. And that will take the story a little further, probably into Part 3," said Kamal Haasan. The actor-producer's confirmation regarding Suriya's role in the movie was not a surprise for the netizens, as it was confirmed by the makers during the trailer release event. However, Kamal Haasan's revelation regarding the Part 2 and Part 3 of Vikram has truly left the film fanatics super excited.

Kamal Haasan Starrer VIKRAM Hindi Trailer Out Now!

Vikram: Suriya To Play A Key Role In Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film?



Kamal Haasan is attending Cannes 2022 for release of Vikram NFTs and the global launch of the film's trailer. Thus, the action thriller has emerged as the first-ever Tamil film to get NFCs. Interestingly, the makers of Vikram are also releasing a limited edition KH perfume, as a part of the movie promotions. Thus perfumes are expected to be out for sale in a couple of days.

Along with Kamal Haasan, Vikram features National award-winning actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the project. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.