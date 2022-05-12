Vikram: Suriya To Play A Key Role In Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film?

Vikram, the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer has been garnering attention right from its announcement, thanks to the stellar star cast. The project, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with talented actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Interestingly, the grapevine now suggests that Suriya is also a part of the Vikram star cast.

Yes, you read it right. The rumorus regarding Suriya's addition to the star cast of the film started doing rounds after the actor was spotted with Kamal Haasan at a shooting location. Interestingly, the rumourmills suggest that the Vaadivaasal actor has been roped in to play the younger version of the veteran actor's character Vikram. Reportedly, the de-aging technology used to create the younger version of Kamal Haasan was not effective, which motivated the makers to cast Suriya for the role.

But, some other sources suggest that he is playing Haasan's brother in the film, and is going to play the lead role in the sequel of Vikram. However, none of these theories are officially confirmed so far. We will definitely have to wait till the release of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, to know if Suriya is even a part of the Vikram star cast.

As reported earlier, the post-theatrical digital and satellite rights of the Kamal Haasan starrer have been bagged by the Star Group for a whopping price of Rs. 125 Crore. If the reports are to be believed, Vikram has now set a record by receiving the biggest price ever received by a Tamil film for its digital and satellite rights.

Both the audio and trailer of Vikram will be officially revealed on May 15, Sunday. The trailer of the film, along with the NFTs will be launched internationally at Cannes Film Festival on May 18, Wednesday. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.