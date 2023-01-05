Vijay’s Adamant Decision To Release Varisu On January 11: What Actually Happened?

Actor
Ajith
Kumar
and
Vijay's
films
clash
on
the
same
day
after
8
years
in
Tamil
cinema.
Let's
see
about
the
interesting
discussion
that
happened
about
the
release
date
of
these
two
big
movies.
Vijay
starrer
Varisu
and
Ajith
starrer
Thunivu
are
releasing
on
the
occasion
of
Pongal
festival.
As
the
films
of
both
the
leading
actors
are
releasing
at
the
same
time,
there
are
huge
expectations
for
the
films.
But
both
the
film
crews
were
waiting
for
the
other
to
reveal
the
release
date.
As
the
Pongal
festival
approached,
the
fans
of
both
sides
were
eagerly
anticipating
when
the
release
date
would
be
announced.
While
fans
were
waiting
for
the
release
date
of
both
the
films,
the
crew
remained
silent.
Also,
the
trailer
was
not
released
till
December
30,
2022.
With
only
15
days
left
for
the
Pongal
festival,
both
the
fans
who
were
waiting
for
the
trailer
got
tensed.
It
was
in
that
situation
that
they
released
the
trailer
of
Thunivu
on
December
31.
Although
the
trailer
was
released,
the
release
date
of
the
film
was
not
included
in
it.
This
left
Ajith
fans
disappointed
again.
In
this
case,
Varisu
trailer
was
expected
to
be
released
on
January
2.
The
trailer
was
also
ready.
But
suddenly
Vamshi
Paidipally
decided
to
make
some
changes
in
it.
So
after
two
days,
the
trailer
of
Varisu
was
released
yesterday.
Vijay
fans
were
hoping
that
their
release
date
would
also
be
announced
with
it.
But
they
were
also
disappointed.
Within
an
hour
of
the
release
of
the
Varisu
trailer,
Boney
Kapoor
announced
the
release
date
of
Thunivu
on
January
11,
2022.
Thus
everyone
believed
that
Varisu
would
arrive
on
the
January
12th.
But
Thalapathy
Vijay
made
a
twist
there.
It
was
reported
that
Vijay
told
producer
told
Dil
Raju
that
Varisu
should
also
release
on
January
11th.
While
the
producer
agreed
to
Vijay's
decision,
the
foreign
distributors
of
Varisu
refused.
They
said
that
the
tickets
for
the
premieres
abroad
have
already
been
sold
and
cannot
be
changed.
Dil
Raju
told
this
to
Vijay
and
the
conversation
continued.
Despite
this,
Vijay
was
adamant
that
his
film
should
release
on
January
11
along
with
Thunivu
for
a
real
Pongal
Clash.
Accordingly,
the
producer
has
announced
that
the
film
will
release
on
January
11,
2022.