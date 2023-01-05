Vijay’s Adamant Decision To Release Varisu On January 11: What Actually Happened?

Actor Ajith Kumar and Vijay's films clash on the same day after 8 years in Tamil cinema. Let's see about the interesting discussion that happened about the release date of these two big movies. Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith starrer Thunivu are releasing on the occasion of Pongal festival.

As the films of both the leading actors are releasing at the same time, there are huge expectations for the films. But both the film crews were waiting for the other to reveal the release date.

As the Pongal festival approached, the fans of both sides were eagerly anticipating when the release date would be announced. While fans were waiting for the release date of both the films, the crew remained silent. Also, the trailer was not released till December 30, 2022.

With only 15 days left for the Pongal festival, both the fans who were waiting for the trailer got tensed. It was in that situation that they released the trailer of Thunivu on December 31. Although the trailer was released, the release date of the film was not included in it. This left Ajith fans disappointed again.

In this case, Varisu trailer was expected to be released on January 2. The trailer was also ready. But suddenly Vamshi Paidipally decided to make some changes in it. So after two days, the trailer of Varisu was released yesterday. Vijay fans were hoping that their release date would also be announced with it. But they were also disappointed.

Within an hour of the release of the Varisu trailer, Boney Kapoor announced the release date of Thunivu on January 11, 2022. Thus everyone believed that Varisu would arrive on the January 12th. But Thalapathy Vijay made a twist there. It was reported that Vijay told producer told Dil Raju that Varisu should also release on January 11th.

While the producer agreed to Vijay's decision, the foreign distributors of Varisu refused. They said that the tickets for the premieres abroad have already been sold and cannot be changed. Dil Raju told this to Vijay and the conversation continued. Despite this, Vijay was adamant that his film should release on January 11 along with Thunivu for a real Pongal Clash. Accordingly, the producer has announced that the film will release on January 11, 2022.