Thalapathy Vijay's Whistle Podu Song: Yuvan Shankar Raja Deactivates Instagram Account; Here's The Reason

Yuvan Shankar Raja Deactivates Instagram Account:

Thalapathy Vijay's highly-anticipated upcoming film is titled 'The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)' being helmed by the talented filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. Referred to as Thalapathy 68, the movie makes headlines every day for its crazy updates.

'Whistle Podu' First Single Released

Two days ago, on April 16, the makers of the film GOAT, released their first single called 'Whistle Podu,' which was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, a staple technician of Venkat Prabhu. The song which was elaborately shot on massive sets featuring the male leads of the movie including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, and Vijay, got a decent viewership and likes immediately on the video streaming platform YouTube.

Whistle Podu Song Backlash Upsets Yuvan Shankar Raja?

Yuvan Shankar Raja deactivated his Instagram account on April 18 due to reasons better known to him. However, it is being reported that the musician was hurt from the negative comments pouring in after the release of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Whistle Podu' song from The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) movie, referred to as Thalapathy 68. His cousin Venkat Prabhu is the film's director.

However, after the song 'Whistle Podu's lyrical version was released, a section of the fans and music lovers reacted negatively. The song named 'Whistle Podu,' the song is quite the opposite and couldn't live up to the expectations. For that matter, Thalapathy Vijay's previous songs like 'Arabic Kuthu,' 'Naa Ready,' 'Jolly O gymkhana,' and 'Ranjithame,' are all industry hits and the top five viewed and liked south-Indian songs on YouTube.

The negative comments on the 'Whistle Podu' song might have upset the 44-year-old musician, who carries the legacy of Isaignani, Ilayaraaja. Check out the tweets below.

📢 #BREAKING #YuvanShankarRaja has deactivated his Instagram account 🤯



Recently his song #WhistlePodu from ThalapathyVijay's #TheGreatestOfAllTime received unnecessary negative reviews, that could have hurt him 💔 pic.twitter.com/EZdCsB0Fgv — Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) April 18, 2024

Yuvan Shankar Raja deactivates Instagram account😨😨😨 pic.twitter.com/NIzf7K85zZ — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 18, 2024

Yuvan Shankar Raja's Upcoming Films

Other than Thalapathy 68, the musician has an interesting lineup including Gangs of Godavari, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Maareesan, Garudan, Star, Maayavalai, and Mr. Zoo Keeper.