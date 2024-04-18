Thalapathy Vijay's Whistle Podu Song: Yuvan Shankar Raja Deactivates Instagram Account; Here's The Reason

Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
Deactivates
Instagram
Account:
Thalapathy
Vijay's
highly-anticipated
upcoming
film
is
titled
'The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
(GOAT)'
being
helmed
by
the
talented
filmmaker
Venkat
Prabhu.
Referred
to
as
Thalapathy
68,
the
movie
makes
headlines
every
day
for
its
crazy
updates.
'Whistle
Podu'
First
Single
Released
Two
days
ago,
on
April
16,
the
makers
of
the
film
GOAT,
released
their
first
single
called
'Whistle
Podu,'
which
was
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja,
a
staple
technician
of
Venkat
Prabhu.
The
song
which
was
elaborately
shot
on
massive
sets
featuring
the
male
leads
of
the
movie
including
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Ajmal
Ameer,
and
Vijay,
got
a
decent
viewership
and
likes
immediately
on
the
video
streaming
platform
YouTube.
Whistle
Podu
Song
Backlash
Upsets
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja?
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
deactivated
his
Instagram
account
on
April
18
due
to
reasons
better
known
to
him.
However,
it
is
being
reported
that
the
musician
was
hurt
from
the
negative
comments
pouring
in
after
the
release
of
Thalapathy
Vijay's
'Whistle
Podu'
song
from
The
Greatest
Of
All
Time
(GOAT)
movie,
referred
to
as
Thalapathy
68.
His
cousin
Venkat
Prabhu
is
the
film's
director.
However,
after
the
song
'Whistle
Podu's
lyrical
version
was
released,
a
section
of
the
fans
and
music
lovers
reacted
negatively.
The
song
named
'Whistle
Podu,'
the
song
is
quite
the
opposite
and
couldn't
live
up
to
the
expectations.
For
that
matter,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
previous
songs
like
'Arabic
Kuthu,'
'Naa
Ready,'
'Jolly
O
gymkhana,'
and
'Ranjithame,'
are
all
industry
hits
and
the
top
five
viewed
and
liked
south-Indian
songs
on
YouTube.
The
negative
comments
on
the
'Whistle
Podu'
song
might
have
upset
the
44-year-old
musician,
who
carries
the
legacy
of
Isaignani,
Ilayaraaja.
Check
out
the
tweets
below.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja's
Upcoming
Films
Other
than
Thalapathy
68,
the
musician
has
an
interesting
lineup
including
Gangs
of
Godavari,
Yezhu
Kadal
Yezhu
Malai,
Maareesan,
Garudan,
Star,
Maayavalai,
and
Mr.
Zoo
Keeper.