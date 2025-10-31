Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Did Vishnu's Tamil Thriller Beat Oho Enthan Baby Opening?

Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: The much-awaited Tamil crime thriller Aaryan has finally made its grand theatrical debut today (October 31), and the excitement among fans is palpable! Written and directed by Praveen K, the film stars Vishnu Vishal in the titular role, alongside Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and K. Selvaraghavan in pivotal parts. With its intense promos, mysterious tone, and gripping visuals, Aaryan had already set the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience even before its release. For Vishnu Vishal fans, this marks a special comeback - a return to the gritty, edge-of-the-seat genre that first made him a household name in Tamil cinema.

Aaryan OTT Release Date & Platform Updates

In the weeks leading up to release, Aaryan maintained a decent buzz on social media, thanks to its intriguing trailer, stylish poster reveals, and strong early reactions from the industry circuit. Amid decent yet growing anticipation, the film opened across theatres today, offering audiences a dark, gripping narrative filled with crime, emotion, and unexpected twists.

Good news for streaming fans! The post-theatrical digital rights of Aaryan have been officially bagged by Netflix, making it one of the most-awaited Tamil OTT releases of the season. According to a report by OTTPlay, the Vishnu Vishal-led crime thriller will make its digital debut on the platform soon after completing its theatrical run - most likely by late November or early December 2025.

Aaryan Day 1 Collection Early Trend (Opening Day)

The pre-release and premiere screenings have already sparked positive chatter, with critics and early viewers praising Praveen K's sharp direction, the layered storytelling, and Vishnu Vishal's impactful performance. The film's background score and visuals have also been noted for enhancing its tense atmosphere.

Given the solid early reviews and encouraging word of mouth, Aaryan seems poised for a promising start at the box office. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Vishnu Vishal starrer has minted around Rs 34 lakh today till 5 pm.

Aaryan Day 1 Occupancy - Tamil (Today)

Morning Shows: 13.29%

Afternoon Shows: 17.89%

Aaryan Vs Oho Enthan Baby Opening Day Collection

Despite a moderate start, Aaryan managed to outperform the romantic drama at the box office. As updated by Sacnilk, Vishnu Visha's Oho Enthan Baby had opened to Rs 8 lakh only.