Aaryan Collection Day 5 Early Update: Vishnu's Film Struggles To Hit 5 Cr; Gets SMASHED By Baahubali The Epic

Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Update: Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal returned to theatres with his latest crime thriller Aaryan, directed by Praveen K. The film was released on October 31, 2025, across Tamil Nadu and other major markets. Its release came during a crowded weekend, clashing with several high-profile titles, including the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic and a few mid-budget Tamil dramas. The competition has naturally affected the film's screen count and opening momentum, creating a challenging box office environment.

Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Monday)

Aaryan revolves around the life of a struggling writer who publicly announces that he will commit the perfect crime, a statement that shocks both the media and law enforcement. As authorities begin to track his every move, the writer sets out on a meticulously planned killing spree, testing the boundaries of intellect, morality, and law. The premise explores the psychological tension between a criminal mind and the system trying to outsmart it.

The film opened to mixed audience curiosity on day one, with initial reports suggesting a decent occupancy in urban centres and limited traction in smaller towns due to the heavy Diwali lineup. With an opening day collection of Rs 1.2 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie went on record a noticeable jump in numbers on the opening weekend. However, the film recorded a massive drop yesterday (Monday) and raked in around Rs 35 lakhs, taking the overall nett 4-day collection to Rs 4.70 cr.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 1.50 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 0.35 Cr

Total - ₹ 4.70 Cr

Aaryan 5 Days Box Office Collection Early Trend (Tuesday)

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan is struggling to touch the Rs 5 cr-mark today (Tuesday, November 4) at the box office. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the crime-thriller has managed to add ₹ 0.14 cr (approx.) till 4:30 pm. As of now, the total net figures are at around ₹ 4.98 cr.

Aaryan Tuesday Occupancy - Tamil (Today)

Morning Shows: 10.97%

Afternoon Shows: 15.65%

Aaryan Vs Baahubali The Epic Tuesday Collection

Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan gets overshadowed by the Baahubali re-release storm today. According to the Sacnilk update, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Epic has already minted around 59 lakhs today till 4:30 pm, taking the current overall figures to ₹ 26.59 cr (approx.).