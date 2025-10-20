Bison Collection Day 4 Early Trend: Dhruv's Film Surpasses Opening Figures; Will It Pass First Monday Test?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dhruv.vikram

Bison Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Update: Dhruv Vikram's latest Tamil sports drama, Bison (Bison Kaalamaadn), is gradually turning heads at the box office after an initially average opening. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film released in theatres last Friday, October 17, and has been steadily gaining momentum thanks to strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. Set against the backdrop of intense sporting rivalries and personal battles, Bison combines high-octane action with emotional storytelling, offering a compelling cinematic experience that has resonated with viewers across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Bison Box Office Collection Opening Weekend

Starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, Bison Kaalaaadan (Bison) opened to an average response on its first day, with early footfalls reflecting a cautious start. However, thanks to positive word-of-mouth, the collections picked up steadily over the weekend. By Sunday, the film had established a promising trend, with increasing occupancy in multiplexes and single screens alike.

After starting off with an opening day collection of Rs 2.55 cr, Bison showed noticeable growth in numbers in the first weekend. As per Sacnilk, the movie raked in Rs 3.3 cr on Saturday, followed by Rs 4.25 cr on Sunday, taking the total 3-day net figures to Rs 10.1 cr at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 2.55 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 3.3 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 4.25 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 10.1 Cr

Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) 4 Days Collection Early Trend (First Monday)

With its compelling narrative and gradually rising collections, Bison appears poised to continue its upward trajectory in the Tamil box office. Even today (Monday, October 20), the Tamil-language sports-drama is going strong, barely showing any signs of a Monday drop. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Bison has already added ₹ 2.94 cr (approx.) today till 4:55 pm, crossing the opening day numbers. As of now, the total net collection stands at around ₹ 13.04 cr.

Bison Monday Occupancy Day 4 (Today) - Tamil

Morning Shows: 33.40%

Afternoon Shows: 70.73%