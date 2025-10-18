Bison 2 Days Collection Early Update: Dhruv Vikram's Film Picks Up Saturday Buzz; Did It Outshine Dude?

Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: After months of anticipation, Dhruv Vikram's much-awaited film Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) is finally running in theatres - and the energy across Tamil Nadu is electric. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, known for his powerful and socially rooted storytelling, the film hit cinemas on October 17, 2025, setting the stage for a thrilling Diwali 2025 box office clash. Despite facing competition from several big Tamil releases this festive week, Bison has managed to capture strong attention with its unique theme and intense performances.

As expected, the film has shown a positive trend in cinemas today, marking its first Saturday at ticket counters.

Bison Opening Day Collection (Day 1)

Bison Kaalamaadan (Bison) marks a powerful collaboration between Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj, bringing to life a raw, emotional, and socially charged story that blends sports, identity, and redemption. The film has received mostly positive word-of-mouth for its gripping performances, intense screenplay, and authentic rural backdrop.

On its opening day, Bison witnessed an encouraging start at the Tamil Nadu box office, with strong occupancy in major cities. As per Sacnilk, Bison - reportedly mounted on an alleged budget of Rs 30 cr - netted around Rs 2.5 cr on its opening day.

Bison 2 Days Collection Early Trend (Saturday)

Riding on the Saturday buzz, Dhruv Vikram's Bison has recorded an upward trend in numbers today (October 18). According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the sports-drama has already added around ₹ 1.32 cr till 6:15 pm, already surpassing 50% of the first day earnings. As of now, the total estimated net figures are at ₹ 3.82 cr (approx.).

Bison Saturday Occupancy - Tamil (Today)

Morning Shows: 21.04%

Afternoon Shows: 37.53%

Bison Vs Dude Collection Day 2 (Early Update)

Despite the positive hike, Bison is lagging behind Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude on Saturday. As per the same trade tracking site, Pradeep's romantic-comedy film has already minted around Rs 4.41 cr today till 6:15 pm, taking the overall numbers to Rs 14.16 cr (as of now).

The box office report card is pretty clear. Dhruv Vikram's Bison is way behind Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude, by a huge margin of over Rs 10 cr, in the Diwali 2025 clash.