Bison Day 6 Collection Early Update: Dhruv Vikram's Film Hits Mid-Week Blues? Gives Tough Fight To Dude

Bison Kaalaamadan (Bison) Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Update: The excitement among Tamil cinema fans reached a fever pitch with the release of Bison, a sports drama that promises intensity, emotion, and adrenaline-pumping sequences. From the trailers to the first glimpses of Dhruv Vikram in action, the film generated curiosity and set expectations high. Social media was flooded with discussions, memes, and fan predictions even before the release, signaling that Bison had managed to capture attention early.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj and headlined by Dhruv Vikram, the Tamil-language sports drama hit theaters on October 17, clashing with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and several other releases. While the movie witnessed a modest opening at the box office, it quickly gained momentum thanks to glowing reviews and strong word-of-mouth, creating significant buzz among audiences.

Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday)

With Dhruv Vikram's star power and Mari Selvaraj's directional vision, Bison continues to capture attention, sparking conversations among fans of sports dramas and Tamil cinema enthusiasts alike. The film's positive reception has translated into noticeable jumps in box office numbers after the opening weekend, proving that good storytelling and compelling performances can often triumph over initial competition.

With an opening day collection of Rs 2.7 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie went on to record impressive earnings on Diwali. As updated by the same trade tracking site, Bison raked in Rs 6 cr on Monday, followed by Rs 5.9 cr on Tuesday, taking the overall figures to Rs 22.5 cr in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 4.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 6 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 5.9 Cr

Total - ₹ 22.5 Cr

Bison 6 Days Collection Early Trend (Wednesday)

After a promising Diwali collection, Bison appears to have hit the mid-week blues at the box office, showing slow growth in numbers today (Wednesday, October 22). According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Dhruv Vikram starrer has managed to add ₹ 1.18 cr (approx.) only till 4:05 pm. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be around ₹ 23.68 cr.

Bison Vs Dude Collection Day 6 Early Update (Today)

Despite the temporary slowdown, the film continues to give a tough fight to Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude. According to Sacnilk, Pradeep's rom-com has managed to mint around ₹ 1.49 cr today till 4:05 pm, taking the total numbers to ₹ 51.79 cr (early estimates) as of now.