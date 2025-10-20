Dude Vs Bison Day 4 Collection Early Update: Pradeep Vs Dhruv; WHO's Winning Monday Number Game On Diwali?

Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Update: This Diwali turned out to be a grand cinematic celebration in the South, with two much-awaited films - Dude and Bison (Bison Kaalamaadn) - releasing head-to-head. The festive box office saw Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com go up against Dhruv Vikram's emotional sports drama, making it one of the biggest clashes of Diwali 2025.

On one hand, Dude brings laughter, romance, and Pradeep's trademark comic timing - a youthful entertainer that's connecting well with the urban crowd. On the other hand, Bison, helmed by Mari Selvaraj, delivers a powerful narrative rooted in grit, passion, and sportsmanship, appealing strongly to the masses and critics alike.

Dude 4 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

At the box office, Dude kicked off with a strong start, earning Rs 9.75 cr on the day of its release (Friday, Oct 17). Riding high on buzz, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer crossed Rs 30.75 cr (net), as per Sacnilk, on its opening weekend.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Keerthiswaran directorial has netted around Rs 7.47 cr today, on its first Monday (Oct 20) till 7:15 pm, taking the overall numbers to Rs 38.22 cr (approx.).

Bison 4 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

Dhruv Vikram has scored big this festive season with his latest release, Bison (Bison Kaalamaadn) - a hard-hitting sports drama that's winning hearts for its emotional depth, powerful performances, and striking visuals.

At the box office, Bison had an average opening day but picked up strong momentum over the weekend. With an opening day collection of Rs 2.7 cr, the movie went on to score Rs 10.1 cr in the opening weekend, as updated by Sacnilk. According to the latest Sacnilk update, Dhruv's film has already earned around Rs 3.91 cr today till 7:15 pm. As of now, the total net figures are estimated to be at Rs 14.51 cr (approx.).

Dude Vs Bison Monday Collection On Diwali (Early Update)

The box office report card is pretty much clear. While both the movies are doing well at the box office, it is Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude that is leading the Monday number game on Diwali, keeping Dhruv Vikram's Bison behind by an estimated margin of around Rs 23.71 cr.