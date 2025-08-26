Coolie Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Rajinikanth's Film Struggles To Hit 265 Cr; Did It Beat War 2?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth has once again proven why he's called the Thalaiva of Indian cinema. His latest action-packed entertainer Coolie, which hit theatres on August 14, is now racing towards the end of its second week - and the box office numbers are nothing short of phenomenal. Despite releasing alongside the high-budget Bollywood sequel War 2, Coolie has stood tall, riding high on Rajini's unmatched fan power and mass appeal across the country.

As Coolie completes two weeks in cinemas tomorrow, Thalaivar 171 seems to have slowed down its pace at the box office. Let's take a closer look at how the film is performing today at ticket counters.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12 (2nd Mon)

Many expected the Coolie vs War 2 clash to split the audience, but if early trends and public response are anything to go by, Rajinikanth's film has carved out its own victorious path. In South India, the film is dominating the box office, while in North Indian circuits, it's holding strong against fierce competition.

From single-screen mania to multiplex applause, Coolie is proving to be a true-blue pan-India blockbuster. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Rajinikanth starrer, co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, along with a special cameo by Aamir Khan, has held its ground despite the massive Independence Day box office clash.

As per Sacnilk, with an opening day collection of Rs 65 cr, Coolie went on to cross Rs 223.5 cr in its first week at the box office. Despite dips on weekdays, the movie recreated its rage on its second weekend. However, the movie had a sharp drop in numbers once again. As per the same trade tracking site, the movie managed to net around Rs 3.25 cr yesterday (Monday, Aug 25), taking the overall net numbers to Rs 260.6 cr in 12 days.

Week 1: ₹ 223.5 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 6.15 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 5.85 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sun): ₹ 11.35 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Mon): ₹ 3.25 C

Total Net Collection: ₹ 260.6 Cr

Total India Gross Collection: ₹ 308.85 Cr

Total Overseas Collection: ₹ 174.65 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection: 483.50 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Trends (Today)

After roaring into cinemas with fan frenzy and box office fireworks, Rajinikanth's Coolie is now beginning to show signs of slowing down. According to the real-time Sacnilk report, the movie is struggling to even touch the Rs 265 cr today. Till 7:30 PM, the movie has managed to mint around Rs 1.87 cr. As of now, the overall net numbers are estimated to be at Rs 262.47 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Day 13 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 12.39%

Afternoon Shows: 13.70%

Evening Shows: 15.11%

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office: Did Rajinikanth Film Overtake Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Film On 2nd Tuesday?

While Coolie is struggling to keep its pace, War 2 appears to be lagging further behind. According to Sacnilk, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer has managed to add Rs 1.47 cr (approx.) today till 7:30 pm, taking the total earnings to Rs 225.97 cr (as of now).