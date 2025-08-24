Coolie Collection Day 11 Early Trend (Weekend): 250Cr NOT OUT! Did Rajinikanth Film Beat War 2 Sunday Earning?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11 Early Updates: When Rajinikanth steps into the frame, the box office listens - and his latest film, Coolie, is no exception. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, the action-packed entertainer is proving to be a box office juggernaut, defying all odds and emerging as a true crowd-puller.

Releasing alongside the highly anticipated War 2, many expected a split in audience attention. But Coolie, riding high on Rajini's star power, mass moments, and nostalgic appeal, has held its ground - and then some. Now in its second weekend, the film has picked up a strong upward trend, with ticket sales surging across the country, especially in the South.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10 (2nd Sat)

Coolie, the much-hyped 2025 comeback vehicle for Rajinikanth, is turning into a massive box office success, despite facing stiff competition from the high-octane action thriller War 2. Released on August 14, 2025, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film had a whopping Rs 65 cr opening, as per Sacnilk, and went on to gross around Rs 223.5 cr in its first week.

As per the same trade tracking site, Coolie recorded a massive 79.49% hike yesterday (Aug 23) and netted around Rs 10.5 cr on its second Saturday. The overall 10-day net collection stood at Rs 246 cr at th domestic box office.

Week 1: ₹ 223.5 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 6.15 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 5.85 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 10.5 Cr

Total - ₹ 246 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11 Early Trends (Today)

With solid weekend numbers and a loyal fanbase backing it, Coolie shows no signs of slowing down. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Thalaivar 171 has witnessed a positive weekend boost today (Sunday, Aug 24), crossing the Rs 250 cr-mark on its second weekend. Till 8:05 pm, the film has already added ₹ 9.02 cr in its kitty. As of now, the overall collection is estimated to be at Rs 255.02 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Day 11 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 24.14%

Afternoon Shows: 45.18%

Evening Shows: 52.97%

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Early Updates (2nd Sunday)

Even though Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 is having a surprising weekend boost today, the sequel is yet to overtake Coolie's buzz. As updated by Sacnilk, War 2 has managed to rake in Rs 5.72 cr today till 8 pm. Overall, War 2'stotal earnings stand at Rs 220.22 cr.