Coolie Collection Day 2 Early Trends: Inches Closer To 100 Cr On Independence Day Holiday; Races Behind War 2

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sunpictures

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Theatres across India turned into celebration grounds yesterday as Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Coolie finally hit the big screen. What unfolded was nothing short of a cinematic carnival-drums, fireworks, milk offerings on cutouts, and thousands of fans erupting in joy. The superstar's return to the big screen reignited the fire only a Rajinikanth film can summon.

From Chennai to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and even Mumbai, Coolie's release was celebrated like a major festival. Fans began queuing up from midnight to be among the first to witness "Thalaivar" in action. Early morning shows sold out in minutes, and massive banners, confetti, and dhol beats set the mood.

The Coolie celebrations continue to take over India today as well. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is going strong at ticket counters on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, benefiting from the holiday.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Opening Day)

Despite clashing with War 2, Coolie opened to near-full theatres across the South and parts of North India. Adding to the hysteria was a surprise cameo by Aamir Khan, which triggered audible gasps and roaring applause inside theatres. Social media platforms were flooded with clips of fans jumping, dancing, and even halting the screening momentarily during megastar Rajinikanth's grand entry scene.

Coolie delivered a staggering ₹151 crore (gross) worldwide on its opening day, marking a monumental achievement for Tamil cinema, as per a News18 report. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the net earnings of Coolie on its opening day are estimated to be around Rs 65 cr (Tamil: 45 Cr; Hindi: 4.5 Cr; Telugu: 15 Cr; Kannada: 0.5 Cr)

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends Today

Despite opening to mixed reactions, Thalaivar 171 is on a record-breaking spree today (Friday, August 15), enjoying the Independence Day 2025 holiday across India.

According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the Rajinikanth starrer has already added around Rs 22.33 cr today (Aug 15) till 5:00 pm, inching closer to the Rs 100 cr-mark. As of now, the total numbers stand at Rs 87.33 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Day 2 (Tamil) - Independence Day 2025 Holiday

Morning Shows: 63.86%

Afternoon Shows: 86.25%

Coolie Vs War 2

According to Sacnilk, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 has managed to overtake Rajinikanth's Coolie on the Independence Day holiday. While Thalaivar 171 has raked in around ₹ 22.33 cr till 5 pm, War 2 has netted ₹ 27.78 cr (approx.). Till now, the total net collection of War 2 is estimated to be around Rs 80.28 cr.