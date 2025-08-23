Coolie Collection Day 10 Early Trend: Rajinikanth Film Enjoys Weekend Hike; Inches Closer To 250 Cr On 2nd Sat

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth is proving yet again why he remains one of Indian cinema's most bankable stars. His latest outing, Coolie, released on August 14, 2025, is turning into a commercial juggernaut at the box office-despite going head-to-head with another big-ticket release, War 2.

From the moment the teaser dropped, Coolie had fans buzzing with excitement. Billed as a vintage Rajini-style action drama packed with whistle-worthy dialogues and nostalgic punchlines, the film quickly became one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The buzz translated into huge opening day numbers, and now, as the film enters its second weekend, Coolie is witnessing a notable hike in collections, signaling strong word-of-mouth traction among audiences.

Interestingly, this box office surge comes despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. While some praised the film's retro mass appeal and Rajinikanth's charismatic screen presence, others felt the plot treaded familiar territory. However, fans seem to care little for the critiques-filling theatres, especially in South India and key overseas markets.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9 (2nd Fri)

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, megastar Rajinikanth's 171st film, Coolie, has been making a lot of noise at the box office. Co-starring Narajuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Shruti Haasan, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde, Coolie has set the South Indian box office on fire, raking in impressive numbers and pulling massive crowds.

Despite War 2 leading in multiplex chains across metro cities, Coolie dominated single screens, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. As per Sacnilk, amidst the ongoing Coolie fever, the film grossed Rs 223.5 cr in its first week in cinemas. As updated by the same trade tracking site, Thalaivar 171 saw a slight drop in numbers yesterday (Friday, Aug 22) and netted around Rs 5.50 cr, taking the total numbers to Rs 235.15 cr in 9 days at the domestic box office.

Week 1: ₹ 223.5 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 6.15 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 5.50 Cr

Total - ₹ 235.15 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends (Today)

Looks like Rajinikanth's Coolie has kickstarted its second weekend on a positive note, promising to witness a healthy hike in numbers today and tomorrow. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the film has added Rs 3.67 cr (approx.) today (Aug 23) till 5:00 pm, inching closer to the Rs 250 cr-mark on its second Saturday. As of now, the total net earnings are estimated to be ₹ 239.17 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Day 10 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 19.05%

Afternoon Shows: 33.94%