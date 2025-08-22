War 2 Vs Coolie Telugu Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik-NTR Vs Rajinikanth; Who Won Number Game Yesterday?

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8 Telugu: It's been a full week since two of the year's most anticipated Bollywood films - War 2 and Coolie - stormed into cinemas, and the dust hasn't settled yet. What was billed as a massive box office clash has turned into an all-out fan war, with both films drawing in strong crowds, dominating headlines, and setting social media on fire.

As War 2 and Coolie entered their second week in theatres, the numbers are in - and the competition is closer than anyone expected.

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 8

Despite entering cinemas with massive expectations, War 2 has had a mixed first week. Positioned as a major chapter in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, the film was expected to break new ground in Indian action cinema - especially with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr sharing the screen. However, early reviews and audience reactions suggest that War 2 may not have lived up to the hype.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promised a blend of slick espionage, intense action, and cinematic spectacle. And while it delivers on visuals and scale, critics have pointed out a lack of emotional depth, a weak script, and predictable plotting as major drawbacks.

According to Sacnilk, War 2 crossed Rs 52.23 cr in the Telugu belt in 8 days.

Coolie (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 8

Framed as a tribute to the superstar's golden era, Coolie blended punchy dialogues, exaggerated swag, and nostalgic callbacks to Rajinikanth's 80s and 90s blockbusters. Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for gritty thrillers, took a stylistic detour here - crafting a film that leans into mass appeal, slow-motion entries, and vintage charisma.

Rajinikanth, as expected, delivered a performance packed with larger-than-life presence, razor-sharp style, and dialogue delivery that had fans erupting in theatres. But for many viewers, Coolie felt like style over substance, especially in terms of story depth and character development.

As per the same Sacnilk data, the Telugu version of Thalaivar 171 grossed around Rs 51.82 cr in 8 days

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection (Telugu): Who Won?

It was a close competition between War 2 and Coolie in the Telugu belt. Despite the box office struggle, War 2 managed to beat Coolie in the Telugu region in 8 days by approximately Rs 41 laks.