Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Slight Hike; Beats GOAT To Create THIS Record

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has been one of the most talked about and biggest releases of the year and there have been no second thoughts about it. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Thalaiva's first collaboration with the filmmaker. Touted to be an action thriller, Coolie happens to be Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead and also boasts a stellar cast including Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Nagarjun and Sathyaraj. This isn't all. Bollywood star Aamir Khan's cameo in Coolie also grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

To note, Aamir shared the screen with Rajinikanth for the first time in Coolie and their onscreen chemistry has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, Coolie has been one of the biggest releases of the year. While there were reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's much successful LCU, the director had dismissed the reports just before the release. As Coolie had hit the theatres amid massive buzz, it opened to mixed reviews and was seen thriving at the box office until the opening weekend. However, the first Monday came with a continuous dip for the movie until the second weekend. And while Coolie did saw a huge dip on second Monday, it saw a slight jump in numbers yesterday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie saw a hike of over 12% in collections and minted Rs 3.66cr across all languages. To note, Coolie earned Rs 1.88cr in Tamil, Rs 1.13cr in Hindi and Rs 65 lakhs in Telugu on day 13 (second Tuesday)

Coolie Beats GOAT Lifetime Collection

Interestingly, Coolie has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT (Rs 252.59cr). As a result, Coolie has become the 4th highest grossing Kollywood film in India of all times.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to hold steady at the box office today on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which stands at around Rs 266.54 crore. If the reports turned out to be true, Coolie will emerge as the third highest grossing Kollywood film in India of all times. On the other hand, Coolie is expected to cross Rs 42cr during week 2 at the box office.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Rajinikanth collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj once again for a gangster drama which will also star Kamal Haasan in the lead. While an official announcement is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will mark Kamal and Rajinikanth's reunion after 46 years.