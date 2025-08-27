Coolie Collection Day 14 Early Trend: Ganesh Chaturthi HIKE! Will Rajinikanth Film Hit 270 Cr Ahead Of Week 3?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sunpictures

Coolie (2025) Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth is once again proving why he's called the Thalaivar. His latest film, Coolie, hit theatres on August 14, clashing head-on with the high-profile sequel War 2. And while reviews have been mixed, the film's box office performance tells a different story-one of clear regional dominance and undeniable star power.

As Coolie nears its two-week mark in cinemas, it's holding its ground strongly, especially across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. While War 2 brought Bollywood heavyweights Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani into the ring, Coolie has quietly but powerfully outpaced the big-budget sequel in the South.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13 (2nd Tues)

When Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, expectations are sky-high-and Coolie didn't disappoint at the box office. Released on August 14, the action-packed entertainer was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and even though the reviews have been mixed, the film is holding strong as it completes two solid weeks in cinemas.

After scoring Rs 223.5 cr in its first week, the movie did witness drops in numbers on weekdays, but picked up an upward pace on its second weekend. Then, the numbers dropped once again noticeably. As updated by Sacnilk, Thalaivar 171 managed to record a slight hike yesterday (Tuesday, Aug 26) and netted around Rs 3.65 cr, taking the overall net collection to Rs 264.25 cr in 13 days domestically.

Week 1: ₹ 223.5 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 6.15 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 5.85 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sun): ₹ 11.35 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Mon): ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Tues): ₹ 3.65 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 264.25 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Trends (Today)

As Coolie is set to enter its third week in theatres tomorrow, the film is witnessing a noticeable spike in collections today (Wednesday, Aug 27), thanks to the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday rush.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Rajinikanth's Coolie has already added Rs 3.85 cr today till 7:30 pm, surpassing yesterday's numbers. As of now, Coolie's total earnings are estimated to be at Rs 268.1 cr. Given the current buzz, the movie is expected to cross (or at least inch closer) the Rs 270 cr-mark today ahead of its 3rd week.

Coolie Occupancy Day 14 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 13.50%

Afternoon Shows: 26.46%