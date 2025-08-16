Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends: Will Thalaivar 171 Touch 150 Cr Mark Today? LATEST Figures

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Megastar Rajinikanth is back with a bang - and this time, it's Coolie (Thalaivar 171), the film that has set the internet ablaze and fans into an unstoppable craze! Directed by the dynamic Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie isn't just a movie - it's a movement, a mass explosion, a celebration of everything that defines Rajini-style cinema.

From the very first glimpse, Coolie has created an electrifying buzz. The teaser alone - with Rajinikanth donning the iconic "Coolie" attire, radiating vintage mass energy, wielding chains, and walking to a thunderous background score - was enough to send fans into a frenzy across theatres and social media.

Benefiting from the extended Independence Day 2025 weekend, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial - co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra Rao and Pooja Hegde, alongside a stylish cameo by Aamir Khan - is enjoying its first Saturday at the box office today (August 16).

Coolie (2025) Box Office Collection Day 2: Numbers Drop On Independence

Two days since its grand release, Coolie has exploded at the box office and ignited a level of fan frenzy that only Superstar Rajinikanth can unleash! Released on August 14 (Thursday) and clashing with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2, Coolie has taken the box office by storm.

With an opening day collection of Rs 65 cr, as per Sacnilk, Thalaivar 171 managed to beat War 2 on the first day. Despite a 15.77% overall dip in numbers on the Independence Day 2025 holiday, Rajinikanth's film maintained a strong hold at ticket counters and netted around Rs 54.75 cr on day 2 (yesterday, Aug 15), as per Sacnilk data. The 2-day net collection at the domestic box office stood at Rs 119.75 cr (approx.)

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 65 Cr [Ta: 44.5 Cr; Hi: 4.5 Cr; Te: 15.5 Cr; Ka: 0.5 Cr]

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 54.75 Cr [Ta: 34.45 Cr; Hi: 6.3 Cr; Te: 13.5 Cr; Ka: 0.5 Cr]

Total Net Collection - ₹ 119.75 Cr [Ta: 78.95 Cr; Hi: 10.8 Cr; Te: 29 Cr; Ka: 1 Cr]

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends (Saturday)

So far, Rajinikanth's Coolie is continuing its roaring run at the box office today (Saturday, Aug 16) as well. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the film has already added around Rs 15.9 cr, inching closer to the Rs 150 cr-mark. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at Rs 135.65 cr.

Given the current buzz, the film is expected to cross the Rs 150 cr-mark today in the next few hours.