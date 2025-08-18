Coolie Collection Day 5 Early Updates: MASSIVE Monday Drop! Despite Dip; Rajinikanth's Film Enters 200 Cr Club

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sunpictures

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: In a clash that has defined the Independence Day box office in 2025, Rajinikanth's larger-than-life return in Coolie has sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. Billed as one of the most high-stakes cinematic face-offs in recent memory, Coolie went head-to-head with War 2, a high-octane action sequel featuring Hrithik Roshan Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead, emerged as the unexpected frontrunner.

While War 2 brought the muscle of the YRF Spy Universe, it was Rajinikanth's mass appeal, magnetic screen presence, and emotional connect with fans that worked in Coolie's favor... at least in the opening battle.

Coming to its box office performance, it was already expected that Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, would record a sharp drop on its first Monday. And the film has lived up to its Monday anticipation. However, despite the dip, the movie has officially crossed the Rs 200 cr-mark today. Read on for the exact figures...

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Weekend)

When Coolie hit theaters on August 14, 2025, it roared into the box office with a staggering ₹65 crore net on opening day, setting a new personal best for Rajinikanth and marking the highest day‑one haul for a Tamil film-surpassing even Enthiran and Leo, as per Sacnilk. After the smashing opening, the film has been witnessing drop in numbers. However, it maintained a strong overall hold at ticket counters.

As updated by the same trade tracking site, Rajinikanth's Coolie numbers dipped further below on its first Sunday (yesterday) and managed to earn around Rs 35.35 cr, taking the overall net numbers to Rs 194.5 cr in 4 days.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 54.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 39.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 35.25 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 194.5 Cr [Ta: 128.05 Cr; Hi: 19.75 Cr; Te: 45.1 Cr; Ka: 1.6 Cr]

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends: Massive Monday Drop

As expected, Thalaivar 171 (Coolie) has recorded a sharp drop in numbers. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has added Rs 6.48 cr today (Monday, Aug 18) till 7:10 pm, entering the ₹200 cr-club. As of now, the total earning is estimated to be at Rs 200.98 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Day 5 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 23.58%

Afternoon Shows: 29.31%