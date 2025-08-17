Coolie Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Weekend Boost ALERT! Will Thalaivar 171 BEAT Leo Today?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's explosive action drama Coolie has set the South Indian film industry on fire, crushing records and electrifying fans across the globe. The South megastar has spoken - not with words, but with a record-breaking, earth-shaking box office rampage.

What started as a highly anticipated gangster drama has now turned into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. From historic advance bookings to sold-out screenings and midnight celebrations, Coolie is not just a film - it's a movement. Helmed by Kanagaraj, Coolie - starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde, among others - has taken the entire South India, even the North, by storm. As the movie rides high on its first weekend boost, let's take a closer look at its real-time box office performance today...

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 (First Saturday)

In what was touted as one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year, Coolie locked horns with Bollywood's high-octane action sequel War 2 - a clash that had trade analysts buzzing weeks before release.

While Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's sequel boasted a massive Hindi star cast and sleek YRF production, it was Rajinikanth's raw mass appeal and Lokesh Kanagaraj's gritty storytelling that drew first blood at the box office.

On Day 1, Coolie raked in a staggering ₹65 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk, marking the biggest opening day of Rajinikanth's career. Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the film saw occupancy levels of over 90%, with fans lining up in the wee hours just to catch the first show. Despite drops in numbers, the movie is maintaining a tight hold at ticket counters. Thalaivar 171 netted around Rs 54.75 cr on the Independence Day 2025 holiday, followed by Rs 39.5 cr on Saturday (Aug 16), as updated by the trade tracking site. The 3-day total net earnings stand at Rs 159.25 cr (approx.) at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Thurs] - ₹ 65 Cr [Ta: 44.5 Cr; Hi: 4.5 Cr; Te: 15.5 Cr; Ka: 0.5 Cr]

Day 2 [1st Fri] - ₹ 54.75 Cr [Ta: 34.45 Cr; Hi: 6.3 Cr; Te: 13.5 Cr; Ka: 0.5 Cr]

Day 3 [1st Sat] - ₹ 39.5 Cr [Ta: 25.75 Cr; Hi: 4.25 Cr; Te: 9.25 Cr; Ka: 0.25 Cr]

Total Net Collection - ₹ 159.25 Cr [Ta: 104.7 Cr; Hi: 15.05 Cr; Te: 38.25 Cr; Ka: 1.25 Cr]

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trends (Today)

Rajinikanth's Coolie is enjoying its opening weekend buzz across India. According to the live Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to add ₹ 15.59 cr today (Sunday, Aug 17) till 5:00 pm, taking the estimated earnings to ₹ 174.84 cr as of now.

Coolie Occupancy Day 4 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 45.47%

Afternoon Shows: 69.97%

Will Coolie Surpass Leo's First Weekend Numbers Today?

As the box office counters continue to spin and fans keep flooding theatres, Coolie is on its way to surpass Thalapathy Vijay's Leo's opening weekend numbers in the next few hours. According to Sacnilk, the 2023 Tamil film had earned Rs. 177.15 cr in its first weekend.