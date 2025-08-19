Get Updates
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Rajinikanth's Film Sets Its Sight On 220Cr Today

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates Rajinikanth s Film Sets Its Sight On 220Cr Today

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Two big movies released on Independence Day weekend, Coolie and War 2. Though both movies have different sets of audiences, language has not been a barrier this time, as both have been released in various languages. Talking about Coolie, it opened the box office with a whopping 65 crores. But on 1st Monday, it saw a fall of 65% in numbers. Since it is a weekday, Coolie is expected to see its fair share of lows. Let us take a look at how much Coolie has grossed at the box office on Tuesday so far:

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Coolie has grossed Rs. 3.14 crores at the box office on Day 6 (1st Tuesday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Coolie stand at Rs. 209.64 Crores as per today's early trends.

Will Coolie Hit 220 Cr?

Since Coolie has earned 12 crores on Monday, we expect the movie to close its today's collection somewhere around the same. Coolie might not be able to hit 220 crores, but it is expected to close the collection today somewhere around the same. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Coolie Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 65 Cr
Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 54.75 Cr
Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 39.5 Cr
Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 35.35 Cr
Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 12 Cr
Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 3.14 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 209.64 Cr (early trends)

The upcoming Tamil film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, reportedly carries a massive budget of around Rs. 375 crore. According to a report by Filmibeat, the production costs alone are estimated at Rs. 350 crore, with Rs. 150 crore allocated to Rajinikanth and Rs. 50 crore to Lokesh Kanagaraj. An additional Rs. 25 crore has been set aside for print and publicity, making Coolie one of the most expensive films in Tamil cinema history.

