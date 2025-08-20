Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Thailaivar 171 Inches Closer To 225 Cr Mark In First Week; Earns...

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth has once again proven why he's the undisputed king of Indian cinema. His latest outing, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has struck gold at the box office, igniting mass hysteria across India and overseas. With stylish action, whistle-worthy dialogues, and a star-studded cast, the film has resonated strongly with audiences across demographics.

As Coolie enters its seventh day in cinemas today, the buzz around the film remains electric. From record-breaking ticket pre-sales in North America to packed single-screen shows in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Coolie has cemented itself as one of 2025's biggest cinematic spectacles.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Tues)

From the moment Coolie was announced in late 2023 as Rajinikanth's 171st film, buzz soared. With Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm and an ensemble cast-including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and surprise cameos from Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde-anticipation hit fever pitch.

With an opening day collection of Rs 65 cr, as per Sacnilk, Coolie became the highest-opening Indian film of 2025, surpassing even Leo and Jailer. Ever since then, the movie has witnessed several drops in numbers but maintained a strong hold at ticket counters across India, especially in the South. As updated by Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth starrer saw a 20.83% dip yesterday (Aug 19) and earned Rs 216 cr (approx.) in 6 days at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 54.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 39.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 35.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 9.5 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 216 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (First Week)

Rajinikanth's Coolie, aka Thalaivar 171 is set to enter its week 2 in cinemas tomorrow (Aug 21). According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the film is having a slow growth today (Wednesday, Aug 20) and has managed to add around Rs 3.82 cr till 7:30 pm, inching closer to the Rs 225 cr-mark in its first week.

As of now, the total net earnings of Coolie stand at Rs 219.82 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Today (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 15.50%

Afternoon Shows: 19.35%

Evening Shows: 23.91%