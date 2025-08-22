Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: Crosses 230 Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend; Did It Recover Budget?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: When Rajinikanth walks into a frame, the screen doesn't just light up - it erupts. And that's exactly what happened when Coolie hit theatres last week. Despite facing off with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr's War 2 and riding on mixed reviews, Coolie is raking in the moolah, proving yet again that Thalaivar needs no validation - just a screen, a punchline, and his legendary swagger.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an unapologetic throwback to the classic masala entertainer - with slow-motion struts, fiery monologues, stylized action, and whistle-worthy dialogues. It may not break narrative ground, but what it delivers is pure, unfiltered Rajinikanth magic.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8 (2nd Thursday)

The Coolie-War 2 clash was one of the biggest box office face-offs of 2025. While War 2 attracted the franchise-driven urban crowd, Coolie won the heartland war, outperforming in single-screen theatres.

The contrasting styles of the films - Coolie's raw massy energy vs War 2's high-concept spy thrills - offered audiences two extremes. But Coolie's emotional connect and Rajini's unbeatable aura gave it a crucial edge in the South, where it continues to dominate.

Critics have been divided - some praising the electrifying screen presence and fan service, others pointing out the lack of novelty and emotional depth. But that hasn't stopped audiences, especially in Tamil Nadu and South India, from showing up in massive numbers.

With a staggering opening day collection of ₹65 cr, Coolie went on to earn around ₹223.5 cr in its first week in theatres, as per Sacnilk.

Week 1: ₹ 223.5 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 6.15 Cr

Total - ₹ 229.65 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Trends (Today)

Rajinikanth's Coolie aka Thalaiavar is set to enter its 2nd weekend tomorrow (Aug 23). According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the film has maintained its pace today (Friday, Aug 22). Till 8:15 pm, the film has already added around Rs 3.51 cr, crossing the Rs 230 cr-mark ahead of its second weekend. As of now, the total net collection stands at Rs 233.16 cr.

Coolie Occupancy Day 9 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 12.33%

Afternoon Shows: 17.07%

Coolie Box Office Collection: Has Thalaivar 171 Recovered Its Total Budget?

As per reports, Coolie has been mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 350 cr. While the film is yet to recover its entire budget from the box office, Coolie has already recovered Rs 250 cr from selling its international, digital, music, and satellite rights, as reported by Pinkvilla.