Coolie Cast Fees: How Much Money Rajinikanth & Aamir Khan Are Charging? Who Took The Bigger Paycheck?

Coolie Cast Fees: Are you ready for the long weekend? If you already have plans, that's great, but if not, you're in for a treat, as Coolie and War 2 are all set to entertain you. Both movies are scheduled to hit theaters on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Talking about Coolie, fans have been buzzing with curiosity about the lead actor Rajinikanth's fee. As the main star, he undoubtedly took home the biggest paycheck. However, we've recently learned that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also plays a significant role in the film. Given his own strong presence in the industry, many are now wondering how his compensation compares to Rajinikanth's. Let's take a look at the numbers below:

Coolie Cast Fees: How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging?

Aamir Khan has a cameo in Rajinikanth's lead film Coolie. As per Deccan Herald's report, Aamir Khan is playing the role of Dahaa, a ferocious gangster. Aamir will reportedly have a role of 15 minutes in the movie.

As per the reports, Aamir Khan has been paid a whopping Rs. 20 crores for a 20-minute role in Coolie.

How Much Is Rajinikanth Charging For Coolie?

As per the reports, the lead actor Rajinikanth is taking home a whopping sum of Rs. 150 crores for the film Coolie. Since Coolie is made on a budget if Rs. 350 crores, it is over 40% of the budget. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's fees are 13% of Rajinikanth's fees and are almost 6% of the budget of the movie.

Coolie Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk's report, Coolie has earned Rs. 20.36 crores at the advance booking as of August 12, 2025. Besides this, Rs. 26.91 crores worth of seats have been booked ahead of the release of Coolie. The highest collection has been done in Tamil Nadu.