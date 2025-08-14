Coolie Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Can Rajinikanth & Lokesh's Film Achieve A ₹150 Crore Record Opening?

Coolie Box Office Collection Prediction: The Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, is expected to have a strong opening at the box office on its first day of release, 14 August 2025. According to industry tracker AB George, worldwide pre-sale figures indicate a gross collection of approximately ₹115 crore.

The film's advance bookings have reportedly set new records in Tamil cinema history. Domestic pre-sales are estimated at ₹57 crore, while overseas bookings have crossed $6.6 million. Early projections suggest Coolie could become the first Tamil film to surpass ₹150 crore on opening day, according to AB George's earlier post on X (formerly Twitter).

Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st lead role and comes as the superstar celebrates 50 years in the film industry. The film's release has generated significant anticipation, both in India and abroad, as reflected in the advance booking numbers.

While final box office figures will only be confirmed after the first day's screenings, early reports indicate strong audience interest and high occupancy in theaters across key regions, including Tamil Nadu, other South Indian states, and overseas markets.

Director's Note and Early Industry Expectations

Ahead of Coolie's release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a message expressing his gratitude to Rajinikanth, the cast, and the crew. He thanked the lead actor for granting him creative freedom and acknowledged the contributions of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan. Lokesh also extended his appreciation to Sun Pictures and producer Kalanithi Maran for supporting the project, as well as his core crew members who worked over the nearly two-year production period. He requested audiences to avoid sharing spoilers and confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film starring Rajinikanth.

Industry observers will closely monitor Coolie's performance over the coming days to assess its commercial reception. The strong advance ticket sales, combined with Rajinikanth's fan base and his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, have fueled expectations of a record-setting opening for the Tamil action thriller.