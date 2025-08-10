Coolie Ticket Booking: How To Book Coolie Tickets On BookMyShow, Paytm Or District? Release Date & Other DEETS

Coolie Ticket Booking: Coolie is gearing up to set the big screen on fire, with excitement already soaring among movie lovers. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is the 171st theatrical release of the veteran superstar and his fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere since its announcement.

This time, director Lokesh Kanagaraj takes the reins, bringing together a stellar cast. Alongside Rajinikanth, Coolie also features a huge cast comprising names like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, adding charm and intrigue to the high-octane storyline.

With its gripping plot, jaw-dropping action sequences, and a cast that guarantees fireworks, Coolie is shaping up to be one of Tollywood's biggest and most awaited releases of the year.

COOLIE RELEASE DATE, ADVANCE BOOKING, AND CAST DETAILS

Fan buzz around Coolie has reached fever pitch, with the trailer triggering a wave of wild theories - from time travel twists to smuggling rackets and possible links to the LCU. But according to the latest reports, the real story is even grittier, revolving around a dangerous organ smuggling and trafficking network.

In this gripping plot, Nagarjuna takes on the role of the mastermind running the illegal empire, aided by his loyal associate played by Soubin Shahir. Shruti Haasan's role is central to uncovering the grim realities of the syndicate, which soon puts her life at risk. That's when Rajinikanth's character steps in, determined to shield her and dismantle the brutal network once and for all.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj packs the film with his trademark blend of high-octane action, intense emotions, and gripping drama. With a strong social message wrapped in a mass entertainer format, Coolie is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle fans are eagerly waiting for.

Coolie is gearing up for a grand release on August 14, perfectly timed with the Independence Day weekend. The buzz is already translating into numbers, as advance bookings have officially opened. Early trends hint at a promising start, with audiences showing strong interest in locking their seats for this high-octane action thriller.

HOW TO BOOK COOLIE TICKETS ON BOOKMYSHOW?

Step 1: Install BookMyShow

Get the BookMyShow app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install it on your smartphone.

Step 2: Set Your Location

Open the app and choose your city or state to see theaters near you.

Step 3: Find Coolie

Search for Coolie in the search bar. Select your language (Hindi or Tamil) and tap 'Book Tickets'.

Step 4: Pick Your Show

Choose the date, theater, showtime, and select your seats from the chart.

Step 5: Pay Securely

Click Pay, accept the terms, and complete your payment through your preferred method.

Step 6: Save Your Ticket

After confirmation, download or screenshot your e-ticket and get ready to enjoy Coolie on the big screen.

HOW TO BOOK COOLIE TICKETS ON PAYTM SHOW?

Step 1: Install & Sign In

Download the Paytm app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open it and log in with your mobile number.

Step 2: Go to Movie Tickets

From the home screen, tap Ticket Book and choose Movie Tickets.

Step 3: Find Coolie

Select your city to view theaters near you, then search for Coolie in the search bar.

Step 4: Select Show Preferences

Pick the date, cinema, showtime, and number of seats from the available options.

Step 5: Pay & Confirm

Click Pay, agree to the terms, and complete the payment using your preferred method.

Step 6: Save Your E-Ticket

Once confirmed, save or screenshot your e-ticket and arrive at the theater on time for the Coolie experience.

HOW TO BOOK COOLIE TICKETS ON DISTRICT?

Step 1: Install & Sign In

Download the District app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open it and sign in with your mobile number.

Step 2: Open Movies Section

From the home screen, tap Movies and look for Coolie under the Now Showing list.

Step 3: Select Your Show

Choose the language, date, cinema, showtime, and number of seats from the available options.

Step 4: Pay & Confirm

Click Pay, agree to the terms, and complete your payment using your preferred method.

Step 5: Save Your E-Ticket

Once your booking is confirmed, save or screenshot the e-ticket and head to the theater on time.