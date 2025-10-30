Dude Vs Bison 14 Days Collection Early Update: Pradeep Vs Dhruv; WHO's Winning 2nd Week Battle?

Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Update: Kollywood witnessed a massive Diwali showdown this year as two highly anticipated films - Dude and Bison - hit the big screens on October 17, 2025. The festive clash brought together two dynamic young stars, Pradeep Ranganathan and Dhruv Vikram, each commanding a strong fan base and distinct audience appeal. The buzz surrounding the releases was sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see who would emerge victorious in this festival season's ultimate box office battle.

Dude Second Week Collection Early Trend (Day 14)

On one hand, Pradeep Ranganathan's romantic comedy Dude has struck a chord with the youth, delivering exactly what fans expected - fun, emotion, and relatable storytelling. Blending Pradeep's trademark humour with a heartwarming love story, the film captures the essence of modern-day relationships with wit and charm.

With an opening day collection of Rs 9.75 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie went on to earn around Rs 69.1 cr in 13 days. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Tamil rom-com has netted ₹37 lakh (approx.) today (Friday, Oct 30) till 4 pm. As of now, the total estimated numbers stand at ₹ 69.47 cr.

Bison Second Week Collection Early Trend (Day 14)

On the other hand, Dhruv Vikram's action-packed thriller Bison has roared loud at the box office. The film opened to a decent start, collecting ₹2.7 crore on its first day, but strong word-of-mouth soon turned the tide in its favour. Powered by Dhruv's intense performance and gripping action sequences, Bison saw steady growth through the week, eventually raking in an impressive ₹39.55 crore in just 13 days.

According to the latest Sacnilk update, Dude has managed to add Rs 26 lakh today till 4:00 pm, taking the overall numbers to ₹ 39.83 cr (as of now).

Dude Vs Bison Week 2 Collection Early Update (Today)

Dhruv Vikram's Bison. As per early estimates for Day 14, the romantic comedy is leading the race by approximately ₹11 lakh, maintaining its strong hold despite stiff competition.

Overall, Dude has established a clear edge in the two-week showdown, with Bison trailing behind by nearly ₹29.64 crore. The neck-and-neck rivalry has kept trade circles buzzing, but it's Pradeep's lighthearted entertainer that continues to dominate audience preference as the films wrap up their second week in theatres.