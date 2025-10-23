Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Dude Vs Bison Day 7 Collection Early Update: Pradeep Vs Dhruv Diwali Clash; WHO's Leading First Week Battle?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dude Vs Bison 7 Days Collection Early Update First Week

Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Update: The South Indian box office has turned into a battlefield this Diwali season as two highly awaited films - Dude and Bison - locked horns in cinemas on October 17. The clash between Pradeep Ranganathan and Dhruv Vikram was one of the most talked-about showdowns of the year, and fans were eagerly waiting to see who would dominate the festive weekend. With both movies releasing across thousands of screens, theatres witnessed houseful boards from the very first day, proving that the Diwali spirit had truly gripped the South.

The buzz around Dude started weeks before its release, driven by Pradeep Ranganathan's rising popularity and the film's youthful promotional campaign. On the other hand, Bison had been generating massive pre-release hype for its high-octane action, intense visuals, and Dhruv Vikram's rugged transformation.

Dude First Week Collection Early Trend (Today)

From city multiplexes to small-town single screens, Dude has recorded healthy occupancy, especially among college-goers and families looking for a lighthearted Diwali watch. As per Sacnilk, with an opening day earning of Rs 9.75 cr, the Tamil rom-com went on to rake in Rs 54.3 cr in 6 days.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

According to the latest Sanilk update, the movie has managed to net Rs 80 lakhs (approx.) today (Thursday, Oct 23) till 5:15 pm, taking the estimated overall numbers to around Rs 55.1 cr (as of now).

Bison First Week Collection Early Trend (Today)

Bison is an intense sports drama that showcases Dhruv Vikram in a gritty, never-seen-before avatar. From its opening day, Bison recorded excellent occupancy, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with several theatres adding additional shows to meet demand. After a humble start with Rs 2.7 cr, the movie recorded a hike in numbers due to the positive word-of-mouth and crossed Rs 25.65 cr in 6 days.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dhruv (@dhruv.vikram)

As per the real-time Sacnilk update, the movie has added around Rs 48 lakhs today till 5:15 pm. Currently, the total numbers are estimated to be at 26.13 cr (approx.).

Dude Vs Bison Week 1 Collection Early Update (Day 7)

As the Dude vs Bison Dowali 2025 clash heats up, both the films are set to complete one week in cinemas today and the box office report card is pretty clear. Today, amidst the Bhai Dooj 2025 celebrations, Bison is lagging behind Dude by an estimated figure of over Rs 30 lakhs. Overall, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude is leading the Diwali clash by a noticeable margin of Rs 28-29 cr.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: Dude bison box office collection
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X