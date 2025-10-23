Dude Vs Bison Day 7 Collection Early Update: Pradeep Vs Dhruv Diwali Clash; WHO's Leading First Week Battle?

Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Update: The South Indian box office has turned into a battlefield this Diwali season as two highly awaited films - Dude and Bison - locked horns in cinemas on October 17. The clash between Pradeep Ranganathan and Dhruv Vikram was one of the most talked-about showdowns of the year, and fans were eagerly waiting to see who would dominate the festive weekend. With both movies releasing across thousands of screens, theatres witnessed houseful boards from the very first day, proving that the Diwali spirit had truly gripped the South.

The buzz around Dude started weeks before its release, driven by Pradeep Ranganathan's rising popularity and the film's youthful promotional campaign. On the other hand, Bison had been generating massive pre-release hype for its high-octane action, intense visuals, and Dhruv Vikram's rugged transformation.

Dude First Week Collection Early Trend (Today)

From city multiplexes to small-town single screens, Dude has recorded healthy occupancy, especially among college-goers and families looking for a lighthearted Diwali watch. As per Sacnilk, with an opening day earning of Rs 9.75 cr, the Tamil rom-com went on to rake in Rs 54.3 cr in 6 days.

According to the latest Sanilk update, the movie has managed to net Rs 80 lakhs (approx.) today (Thursday, Oct 23) till 5:15 pm, taking the estimated overall numbers to around Rs 55.1 cr (as of now).

Bison First Week Collection Early Trend (Today)

Bison is an intense sports drama that showcases Dhruv Vikram in a gritty, never-seen-before avatar. From its opening day, Bison recorded excellent occupancy, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with several theatres adding additional shows to meet demand. After a humble start with Rs 2.7 cr, the movie recorded a hike in numbers due to the positive word-of-mouth and crossed Rs 25.65 cr in 6 days.

As per the real-time Sacnilk update, the movie has added around Rs 48 lakhs today till 5:15 pm. Currently, the total numbers are estimated to be at 26.13 cr (approx.).

Dude Vs Bison Week 1 Collection Early Update (Day 7)

As the Dude vs Bison Dowali 2025 clash heats up, both the films are set to complete one week in cinemas today and the box office report card is pretty clear. Today, amidst the Bhai Dooj 2025 celebrations, Bison is lagging behind Dude by an estimated figure of over Rs 30 lakhs. Overall, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude is leading the Diwali clash by a noticeable margin of Rs 28-29 cr.