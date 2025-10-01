Idli Kadai Collection Day 1 Early Update: Dhanush's Film Yet To Touch 50% Of Raayan Opening Amid Positive Buzz

Idli Kadai (Idly Kadai) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Dhanush is back behind the camera - and this time, he's bringing the flavor of Tamil cinema with a twist. His latest directorial venture, Idli Kadai, hit theatres today (October 1) amid sky-high expectations, and fans have already started queuing up to witness what's cooking. Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush himself, Idli Kadai marks his fourth directorial outing and reunites him on-screen with Nithya Menen, sparking excitement over their chemistry once again. The trailer and music had already generated major buzz online, and now that the film is finally out, all eyes are on how it fares at the box office.

Idli Kadai (Idly Kadai) OTT Release Platform: Where To Stream THIS Dhanush Starrer After Its Theatrical Run?

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, the ensemble cast of Idli Kadai is another major draw, featuring a powerhouse lineup including Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

Released in cinemas today (Thursday), Idli Kadai is already creating a stir both critically and commercially. Adding to the excitement, OTTplay reports that Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical digital rights for Idli Kadai. That means once the film wraps up its theatrical run, fans can catch all the action, drama, and flavour-packed storytelling exclusively on Netflix.

Idli Kadai Opening Day Collection Early Trend (Day 1)

On Day 1, Idli Kadai opened to a decent occupancy across Tamil Nadu, especially in Dhanush's home ground of Chennai, with fans turning up in large numbers to witness Dhanush's return as a storyteller.

As the long weekend continues, Idli Kadai is expected to gain further momentum, with family audiences likely to join the buzz. If the current trend continues, Dhanush might just have another box office winner under his belt - this time not just as an actor, but as a filmmaker in full control. According to the real-time Scnilk update, Dhanush's latest family-drama has managed to earn Rs 4.2 cr (approx.) today, on its opening day, till 5 pm.

Idli Kadai Day 1 Occupancy - Tamil (Today)

Morning Shows: 25.82%

Afternoon Shows: 47.71%

Idli Kadai Vs Raayan Day 1 Collection

Dhanush's Idli Kadai has been receiving warm reviews from fans and critics alike. Despite the positive talk, the film is yet to touch 50% Raayan's (Dhanush's last film before Idli Kadai) opening day figures. As per Sacnilk, Raayan had netted around Rs 13.65 cr (Tamil: ₹ 11.85 cr) on the day of its release.