Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush's Family Action Drama Holds Steady After Mixed Weekend Trend

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: Dhanush's latest directorial venture, Idli Kadai, has completed its first weekend in theaters, registering a steady performance at the Tamil Nadu box office despite a noticeable dip after its strong opening. The family action drama, which released on October 1, 2025, has reportedly collected ₹38.65 crore net across India in its first five days, according to box office tracker Sacnilk.

The film began its theatrical run on a solid note, opening with ₹11 crore on its first day, driven largely by its Tamil version (₹10.35 crore) with a small contribution from the Telugu release (₹0.65 crore). Collections saw a minor decline on Thursday, bringing in ₹9.75 crore, followed by a sharper drop on Friday at ₹5.6 crore. However, the film managed a recovery over the weekend, earning ₹6.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6.05 crore on Sunday, taking its total to ₹38.65 crore.

Box Office Trend

While Idli Kadai saw a strong start, its midweek slowdown suggests mixed audience reception. The weekend saw partial recovery in collections. The Telugu version has maintained limited yet consistent collections, contributing around ₹2.45 crore to the overall tally. The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining the film's long-term box office trajectory.

Story and Theme

Idli Kadai follows the story of a simple villager who migrates to Dubai in pursuit of better prospects. Following an unexpected tragedy, he returns to his hometown, where he reconnects with his roots and takes up his father's unfinished mission. The narrative explores themes of self-discovery, belonging, and the contrast between ambition and tradition.

Cast and Crew

The film features Dhanush in the lead, alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. Dhanush also serves as the writer, director, and co-producer under his home banner Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK.

Other key contributors include action choreographer Peter Hein, art director Jackie, and dance choreographer Sathish. The film's costumes are designed by Kavya Sriram, with still photography by Theni Murugan.

Produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, Idli Kadai continues to draw attention for its narrative and ensemble cast. The film's performance in its second week will determine whether it can maintain its pace beyond the initial surge.