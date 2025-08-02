Madhan Bob Death Reason: Here's What Really Happened To Tamil Actor Who Shared Screen With Rajinikanth

Madhan Bob Death Reason: S Krishnamoorthy, who is professionally known as Madhan Bob, died on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Madhan was a known figure in the Tamil industry who was a famed actor and comedian. Madhan Bob has reportedly appeared in more than 600 films. He was well known for his works in Thenali, Friends, Thevar Magan, Sathi Leelavathi Chandramukhi.

Madhan Bob Death Reason

As per OneIndia's report, Madhan Bob was battling with cancer for a long time. The Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob was 71 when he died. He was undergoing treatment for cancer. As per the reports, the actor took his last breath at his Adyar residence.

Madhan Bob was a known figure in the Tamil industry. Madhan even shared the screen with Kamal Haasan, Karthik, Surya, Vijay, and even Rajinikanth.

Who Is Madhan Bob?

Madhan Bob was originally named S Krishnamoorthy. He was born on October 19, 1953 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was survived by his wife, Susheela and their two kids. Madhan Babu was well-known in the industry for his facial expressions. As per the reports, he was inspired by Kaka Radhakrishnan, who was also a Tamil actor. Madhan has also worked in Malayalam, Hindi as well as Telugu industry. He has appeared in Chachi 420 in Hindi film while in Bhramaram and Celluloid in Malayalam and in Bangaram in Telugu.

As of now, the funeral details of Madhan Bob has not yet been out. Let us further wait for the reports to confirm.

Back in 023, Madhan lashed out at Vadivelu as he did not attend Mayilsamy's funeral. As per Filmibeat's report, he said back in 2023, "Many actors must attend the final rituals of Mayilsamy. Whatever the busy, there would have been no problem with a time. All are in Chennai. What is the problem with the arrival of small actors when Superstar Rajinikanth arrives?"