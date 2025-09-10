Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Collection Day 5: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Continues To Drop; Fails To Touch 40 Cr On Tues

By
Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 5
Photo Credit:

Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 5: One of the most anticipated collaborations of the year, Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss, finally hit theatres on September 5, 2025, amid sky-high expectations. With its slick promotional campaign, striking visuals, and the promise of a mass-action entertainer, the film created a strong pre-release buzz and opened to packed houses across Tamil Nadu and overseas markets.

The initial reception was largely positive, with critics praising Sivakarthikeyan's transformation into a rugged action hero and Murugadoss's signature storytelling packed with social commentary and commercial flair. However, after a thunderous start, Madharaasi has witnessed noticeable drops in its weekday collections.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sri Lakshmi Movies (@srilakshmimoviesoffl)

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tamil Nadu): Further Drop

The title Madharaasi itself piqued curiosity, hinting at a fierce, bold narrative with a socially-driven core. From the teaser drop to the trailer launch, every update from the film went viral, with fans eager to see how Sivakarthikeyan would reinvent himself under Murugadoss's direction. The pairing of a mass hero with a master of commercial storytelling had all the makings of a box office juggernaut.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sri Lakshmi Movies (@srilakshmimoviesoffl)

Co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, the Tamil-language psychological action-thriller saw solid numbers at the box office on the opening weekend, marking one of the best openings in Sivakarthikeyan's career.

Also Read
Isabella Ladera Leaked Video Controversy: Who Is Isabelle? Influencer Accuses Ex-Bf Of Leaking Intimate Video
Isabella Ladera Leaked Video Controversy: Who Is Isabelle? Influencer Accuses Ex-Bf Of Leaking Intimate Video

However, the movie recorded a massive drop in numbers on its first Monday, followed by a further dip on Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, the numbers continued to drop yesterday (Sept 9) and the movie managed to mint around ₹2.71 cr on its day 5 (yesterday) in Tamil Nadu.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sri Lakshmi Movies (@srilakshmimoviesoffl)

Madharaasi Total Tamil Nadu Collection So Far

With an estimated collection of Rs 2.71 cr on its first Tuesday, the overall net earnings of Madharaasi now stand at Rs 39.71 cr (approx.) in Tamil Nadu, falling short of touching the Rs 40 cr mark in 5 days.

Overall, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, Madharaasi's total collection is estimated to be at Rs 44.45 cr in 5 days.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X