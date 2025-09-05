Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Inches Close To 10Cr

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Will Sivakarthikeyan's film Madharasi be able to give competition to his previous film, Amaran? This is the question that everyone has been asking ever since Madharasi's release. The Tamil-language action drama has hit the theatres with high expectations, riding on Sivakarthikeyan's star power and the buzz created by its intense trailer. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film features a gripping political revenge storyline, supported by a strong cast including Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani. With stylish visuals and emotionally charged moments, fans are eager to see if Madharasi can outshine Amaran. Check out the early updates on its Day 1 box office collection.

Madharasi Box Office: Day 1 Expectation

Madharasi has generated strong pre-release buzz, and expectations for its Day 1 box office performance are high. With Sivakarthikeyan leading the charge in a mass-action avatar, and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is expected to open well, especially in Tamil Nadu. According to a report by Filmibeat, early trade estimates suggest that Madharasi could earn around Rs. 10 crore on its opening day across India. The combination of star power, a gripping storyline, and holiday weekend timing may help it deliver one of Sivakarthikeyan's biggest openings to date. All eyes are now on the official numbers.

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates

According to Sancilk's report, Madharasi has so far earned Rs. 9.43 crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday) as of 6.30 pm. Well, the predictions for Madharasi were that the movie would gross somewhere around 10-12 crores. But it seems that it will definitely surpass the expectations.

Will Madharasi Beat Amaran's Day 1 Collection?

Sivakarthikeyan's previous film, Amaran, has grossed Rs. 24.7 crores on Day 1, with major collection in Tamil Nadu. Madharasi on the other hand has so far grossed (as of 6.30 pm) 9.43 crores on Day 1. Expecting the movie to gross 13-14 crores more by the end of the day will be a little too much. Therefore, Madharasi is not expected to surpass Amaran's Day 1 collection as per the early trend's report.

Madharasi OTT Release Date & Platform

According to India Times, Madharasi is expected to release on Prime Video around four weeks after its theatrical debut. The official streaming date hasn't been confirmed yet. Stay tuned, as the platform rollout will be the next big step in Madharasi's journey to reach audiences beyond the big screen.