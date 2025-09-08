Parijatham (Paarijatham) Episode 1 Premiere Time: When & Where To Watch First Episode On TV? Cast & Plot DEETS

Paarijatham Episode 1 Release Time: The wait is finally over for fans of Zee Tamil! The new serial Paarijatham (பாரிஜாதம்) is set to premiere tonight (September 8). Featuring Aalya Manasa and Nithin in the lead roles, this much-awaited show has been generating excitement ever since it was announced.

With its intriguing storyline and powerful promos, Paarijatham (Parijatham) is ready to make a strong impression on viewers. If you're looking for details about the show's telecast or wondering when and where to watch it, here's everything you need to know about the launch of Parijatham on Zee Tamil. Get ready to join in and be part of this beautiful new story!

PAARIJATHAM OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

Paarijatham tells the story of Isai (played by Aalya Manasa), a young woman gifted with a beautiful singing voice but silenced by life's hardships. After losing both her parents and her hearing in a tragic childhood accident, Isai grows up under the care of her relatives.

Her aunt Rukmini (played by Latha Rao) is strict and controlling, while her uncle Krishnan (played by Rajcanth) chooses to ignore the problems in the house. In this challenging environment, Isai finds support only in her cousin Varshini (played by Shabeena), who stands by her with love and compassion.

At the same time, Subadra Devi (played by Swathi), a firm believer in astrology, is on a mission to find ideal matches for her sons, Raghav (played by Nithin) and Vishal (played by Rakshit). Driven by the desire for wealth and status, Rukmini secretly alters the horoscopes to ensure that Varshini is paired with Raghav, while Isai is forced into marriage with Vishal.

Vishal, unaware of Isai's hearing impairment, enters the marriage with expectations that are soon challenged by reality. What begins as a forced relationship filled with deception and duty soon transforms into a complicated journey of misunderstandings, secrets, and a quest for love and acceptance. As the characters navigate through struggles and emotional conflicts, the story explores themes of family bonds, resilience, and trust.

The show also features well-known actors like Livingston, Siva Subramani, Samritha, Anuradha, and Anjana in key roles.

PAARIJATHAM EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE TAMIL?

Fans of Zee Tamil are excited as Paarijatham is finally set to go on air. The first episode of the much-awaited show will be telecast tonight (September 8), at 9:30 PM. Viewers can enjoy the drama from Monday to Friday, making it a treat for Tamil TV audiences.

WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM PAARIJATHAM ONLINE?

Along with Zee Tamil, Paarijatham is expected to be available for streaming on Zee5 at the same time as its TV broadcast. Viewers who want to watch the show online will need to subscribe to the platform to access all episodes.

How excited are you about the premiere of Paarijatham? Tell us in the comments section below.