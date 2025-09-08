Parijatham (Paarijatham) Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Aalya Manasa, Rakshit Play Leads In Zee Tamil Show

Parijatham (Paarijatham) Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Excitement is building up among Zee Tamil viewers as the new serial Paarijatham (பாரிஜாதம்) is all set to start tonight, September 8. Starring Aalya Manasa and Nithin in the lead roles, the show has been creating a buzz ever since it was first announced.

With an engaging storyline and captivating promos, Parijatham promises to offer a mix of emotions, relationships, and family drama that will attract audiences from all walks of life. The show is expected to leave a lasting impression with its unique plot and strong performances.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PAARIJATHAM OVERVIEW: STORYLINE AND CAST

Paarijatham follows the emotional journey of Isai, a young woman blessed with a melodious singing voice but faced with life's toughest challenges. After a tragic accident in her childhood, Isai loses both her parents and her hearing. She is then raised by her relatives, where her life becomes even more difficult.

Her aunt Rukmini is harsh and controlling, while her uncle Krishnan (played by Rajcanth) turns a blind eye to the struggles around him. In this tough environment, Isai's only source of comfort and love is her cousin Varshini, who stands by her through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, Subadra Devi, an astrologer with a strong belief in horoscopes, wants to find the perfect brides for her sons Raghav and Vishal. Hoping for wealth and status, Rukmini manipulates the astrological charts to ensure that Varshini is matched with Raghav, while Isai is forced into marriage with Vishal.

Vishal, unaware of Isai's hearing impairment, steps into the marriage with high expectations. But as the truth comes to light, their relationship faces misunderstandings, secrets, and emotional struggles. What starts as a forced alliance soon becomes a complicated journey where the characters must confront challenges, build trust, and search for love and acceptance.

The highly anticipated show Paarijatham is all set to premiere tonight (September 8) at 9:30 PM. Airing from Monday to Friday, the series promises to be an exciting addition to Tamil TV, offering viewers a perfect blend of emotions, relationships, and drama throughout the week.

REAL NAMES OF PAARIJATHAM MAIN CAST

For those unaware, Aalya Manasa plays the main protagonist, Isai, while Rakshit is paired opposite her and plays the character of Vishal. On the other hand, Shabeena and Nithin have been roped in to essay the important characters of Varshini and Raghav, respectively.

The show also features popular actors like Livingston, Siva Subramani, Samritha, Anuradha, and Anjana, who add depth and strength to the story with their performances.

Keep watching this space for more updates!