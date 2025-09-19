Robo Shankar Death: Tamil Actor-Comedian's Last Public Appearance Video Will Break Your Heart; Clip Goes Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram/@robosankar_official

Robo Shankar Last Public Appearance: In a tragic turn of events, beloved Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar passed away on the evening of September 18 in Chennai, leaving fans and the film industry in shock. The 46-year-old entertainer, known for his impeccable comic timing and energetic screen presence, breathed his last last night at around 8:30 PM. According to reports, Robo Shankar had recently been diagnosed with jaundice but continued to work despite his deteriorating health. He collapsed suddenly on a film set on Wednesday during a shoot and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened, and he sadly succumbed on Wednesday night.

Fans and colleagues from the film industry remain in deep shock and sorrow, struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking news of his passing. Amidst this, videos of his last public appearance are going viral on the internet, leaving his countless fans heartbroken.

Robo Shankar Death Real Reason: Hospital Shares Maari Actor's Cause Of Death

The Tamil film industry is mourning the untimely loss of beloved comedian and actor Robo Shankar, who passed away on September 18 at the age of 46. As the heartbreaking news broke, tributes poured in from across the state and the nation. Notable figures, including Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and several other film industry stalwarts, took to social media to express their condolences and honor the legacy of the late actor.

Previously, it was reported that the actor-comedian succumbed to death after battling liver and kidney issues. Later, the GEM Hospital revealed in their record that Robo Shankar was admitted to their hospital "in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition."

"Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management," the statement read.

Robo Shankar Last Video: Last Public Appearance Before His Tragic Death

Just hours after his untimely passing, a video of Robo Shankar's final public appearance has taken the internet by storm. The clip, now going viral, is from the launch event of his upcoming film Gods Jilla. Fans are watching it with heavy hearts, noting his trademark energy and humor - unaware it would be his last. The bittersweet footage has struck a chord online, turning into a heartfelt farewell moment. As the video continues to trend, it stands as a powerful reminder of the joy he brought to the screen - right until the very end.

Alongside his final public appearance, another video is tugging at the hearts of fans - Robo Shankar's lively presence during the Viswasam fans' show at Kamala Cinemas, earlier this year. Shared widely on social media, the clip captures him in his element, radiating joy and interacting with fans with his signature charm.

Robo Shankar Family

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife, Priyanka Shankar, and daughter, Indraja Shankar. Indraja, a former actress who appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films, stepped away from the limelight in recent years. She tied the knot with her longtime friend Karthick in a traditional ceremony held on March 24, 2024, in Chennai. The wedding was a private yet joyous occasion, celebrated among close friends and family. As condolences pour in, many are also extending their support to the grieving family during this heartbreaking time.