Thalaivan Thalaivii Worldwide Box Office Collection: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen Starrer Grosses ₹100 Crore

Thalaivan Thalaivii Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Tamil romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in lead roles, has grossed ₹100 crore at the global box office, according to an official update from its production house, Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film, written and directed by Pandiraj, was released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Even after nearly a month, it continues to be screened across multiple locations. Alongside its theatrical run, the movie began streaming on August 22 on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Box Office Update

In a social media statement, Sathya Jyothi Films announced that the movie had achieved a worldwide gross of ₹100 crore. The post read: "Families' favourite Thalaivan Thalaivii marks 100 CR worldwide gross with your endless love & support."

Production Background

The project was first announced in August 2024 under the working title VJS51, marking Vijay Sethupathi's 51st film as a lead actor. The official title, Thalaivan Thalaivii, was revealed in May 2025. Shooting took place between August 2024 and February 2025, with major portions filmed in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

The film's technical crew includes Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer, M. Sukumar handling cinematography, and Pradeep E. Ragav in charge of editing.

Story and Genre

Billed by the makers as a rugged love story, the film revolves around a strong-willed couple whose relationship navigates through love, conflict, and chaos. The lead pair's journey is framed within the backdrop of action and comedy, blending emotional tension with lighter moments.

Cast and Crew

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film features Yogi Babu in a supporting role. It is produced by TG Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, with Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan serving as producers and G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth as co-producers.

The production credits further include art direction by K. Veerasamar, stunt choreography by Kalai Kingson, and costume design by Poornima Ramaswamy. Lyrics were penned by Vivek and Karthi Netha, while sound design was managed by Arun S. Mani.